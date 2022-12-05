All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Speak to the island’s keepers for weapons, abilties, and much more.
Fortnite may have earned itself a new chapter, but the battle royale isn’t throwing some of its beloved features away. For instance, island visitors can still run into over a dozen friendly characters throughout the new map. These range from familiar faces like Aura and Neymar Jr., but there are even a few new guests that go along with the map’s medieval theme. Here’s where you can find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Where to find every character on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map
At launch, Chapter 4 Season 1 brings at total of 15 NPCs to the map. Most can be found inside or near points of interest, though a few are known to hide far from popular locations. You can also track which you have spoken to so far, as meeting each NPC makes for an additional entry in the Quests menu’s Character Collection tab. That said, every character is listed and marked below, in order of their numbered entry in the Collection tab.
- Aura: Can be discovered at the coastal factor building north of Brutal Bastion.
- Evie: Found within the two-story home south of Shattered Slabs, near the island in the southwest corner of the map.
- Frozen Fishstick: At the log cabin near the frozen pond that is west of Brutal Bastion.
- Frozen Red Knight: In the center of Brutal Bastion.
- Omega Knight: Near the stone watchtower southwest of Slappy Shores.
- Princess Felicity Fish: At the top of the stone watchtower southwest of The Citadel.
- Raptorian The Brave: Found waving a purple flag outside a home that is east of Shattered Slabs.
- Neymar Jr.: At the center of the football field that is on the northeast side of Slappy Shores.
- Scrapknight Jules: At the blacksmith bench in the southeastern part of Faulty Splits.
- Helsie: In the forest northwest of Faulty Splits.
- Joni The Red: Outside the farm southwest of Frenzy Fields, next to the coast.
- Snowheart: Far east of Breakwater Bay, the NPC stands near the clocktower inside the large, snowy mountain.
- Sunflower: At the center of Frenzy Fields.
- Surrr Burger: At the center of Anvil Square.
- Wild Card: At the center of Breakwater Bay.