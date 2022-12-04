How to find and defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Ageless Champion is a boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. You need to defeat the Ageless Champion in order to complete the Nighty Night quest, which will earn you a hefty 2,000 XP reward. You’ll also get to loot his remains, and he’s armed with an Ex-Caliber Rifle and Shockwave Hammer.

Where is The Ageless Champion in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ageless Champion is roaming around on the north side of the roof of the main castle in the center of The Citadel location. When he first notices you, a question mark will appear above his head. But then if you don’t run away fast, that white question mark will become a red exclamation mark and he will attack. There’s absolutely no negotiating or trading with The Ageless Champion. He considered anyone setting foot on his castle to be a hostile invader who must be crushed.

How to defeat The Ageless Champion in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you stay at mid to long range away from The Ageless Champion, he will shoot at you with his Ex-Caliber Rifle, which fires exploding swords that do a lot of damage. If you get in close, then he will switch to the Shockwave Hammer, which is even more dangerous than the Ex-Caliber Rifle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found that the best strategy was to stay some distance away and use the steps to the west of his starting location as cover. If you stay on the steps and aim over the top of them, then you’ll be a very small target for The Ageless Champion, and you can also make it even more difficult for him by shuffling from side to side. His Ex-Caliber Rifle is very slow firing, and he doesn’t move around much, so he should be an easy target while he’s reloading his weapon.