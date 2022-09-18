When you speak with an NPC or character in Fortnite, they typically give you an item and offer to sell you useful equipment, sometimes exclusive weapons. Every so often, an NPC might be willing to get their hands dirty, and they can help you during a match. There are a handful of NPCs and characters you can bring with you. This guide covers all NPCs and characters you can hire in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find all hirable NPCs and characters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

There are nine characters you can hire during Chapter 3, Season 4. Many of them are at Fort Jonesy, the Jonesy characters. You can find Bunker Jonesy, Castaway Jonesy, Jonesy the First, and Relaxed Fit Jonesy. They are all at different corners of the compound at Fort Jonesy and are available for you to hire, given you have enough Gold Bars.

The fifth character you can hire is Fishstick, whom you can find close to the top of the map at the restaurant in Sleepy Sound. The sixth will be Cryptic, hanging out on top of the Blimp outside of the Rave Cave. You can find them walking around the interior of the ship. The seventh and eighth will be Kit and Meowscles, who are to the west of Reality Forest, inside of a cabin. The last character you can hire is Stash’d, hanging out inside a garage at Chonker’s Speedway.

Each character will cost 100 Gold Bars for you to hire. If you’re running low on Gold Bars, we recommend grabbing a Bounty board mission and going after another player. There are some risks involved with this course of action, but you earn 75 Gold Bars for every player you eliminate. Alternatively, you can try to loot chests, cash registers, or try to find safes that have Gold Bars inside of them.