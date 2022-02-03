All NPCs that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It is no secret that Fortnite is one of the most competitive battle royales on the market. Luckily, in Chapter 3 Season 1, players can speak to a variety of NPCs and hire them to help gun down opponents throughout the rest of a given match. Better yet, enemies will find them pretty tough to beat and eliminations these NPCs earn will be accredited to the player.

With each new week this season brings, the NPCs you can hire will change — especially as new characters are being added. Once you’ve found one of these NPCs, you will need to pay them 85 Gold in order to have them on your team. If that isn’t an issue, check the list below to see who is currently up-for-hire. Keep in mind, you can check back on this list to see if more characters are given this ability in the future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1. Agent Jones : Agent Jones is typically found at the outpost northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, but his location does change after some time. For one, you might also find him in the outpost northeast of The Daily Bugle, in the outpost southwest of Greasy Grove, or at the outpost east of Chonker’s Speedway.

: Agent Jones is typically found at the outpost northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, but his location does change after some time. For one, you might also find him in the outpost northeast of The Daily Bugle, in the outpost southwest of Greasy Grove, or at the outpost east of Chonker’s Speedway. 2. Lt. John Llama : John is located just north of Covert Cavern, as he’ll be hanging out inside of a cabin.

: John is located just north of Covert Cavern, as he’ll be hanging out inside of a cabin. 3. Galactico : The athlete is located in Titled Tower’s soccer area, set in the middle of the location.

: The athlete is located in Titled Tower’s soccer area, set in the middle of the location. 4. The Visitor : You can hire The Visitor by discovering him on the largest island on the east side of the map.

: You can hire The Visitor by discovering him on the largest island on the east side of the map. 5. Jonesy The First : The most famous Jonesy of them all can be found in his home on the northeast end of The Joneses.

: The most famous Jonesy of them all can be found in his home on the northeast end of The Joneses. 6. Brainiac: This odd variant of Jonesy is always located in the center of The Joneses, usually pacing around in circles.

