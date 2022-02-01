All The Foundation Challenges and Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
He’ll put you to the test.
After waiting all season, The Foundation challenges will soon be going live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. There will be a range of challenges to complete that will give you access to assorted rewards, including The Foundation Skin.
Finish up the below questions to get your hands on some sweet Foundation theme loot and a superb skin. The challenges will go live in Fortnite on Thursday, February 3.
- Visit Might Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (0/3) – The Foundation skin
- Use shield potions in a single match (0/4) – True Foundation spray
- Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching (0/1) – Foundation’s Mantle
- Assist in eliminating Gunnar (0/1) – Tactical Visor Toggle emote
- Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (0/1000) – The Foundation (Tactical)
- Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern (0/3) – Foundatio’s Fortune
- Deal melee damage to opponents (0/100) – Foundations Plasma Spike
- Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them (0/1000) – Foundational Wrap
- Deal headshot damage to players with comon or uncommon weapons (0/500) – The Foundation (Combat Elite)
- Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish Top 10 (0/2) – The Rocket Wing
- Complete all The Foundation quests (0/4) – The Rocket Wing (Stealth)