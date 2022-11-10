Odin’s Ravens are endlessly watching out for his best interests in God of War Ragnarok. You can find them scattered throughout the nine realms, and there are some eagerly awaiting to give their reports on what’s happening in Midgard. You can find six ravens in this realm, further preventing Odin from uncovering any details about what’s happening in this region. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Odin Raven locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

All Odin’s Raven locations at the Lake of Nine

There are two of Odin’s Ravens that you can find while exploring the Lake of Nine. You can find one close to the center, at Tyr’s temple. It will be on the south side, inside some ice.

Related: All Horns of Blood Mead locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second raven will be on the northeast side of the map, outside a Raider Hideout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Odin’s Raven locations at the Derelict Outpost

Like the Lake of Nine, you can find it at the Derelict Outpost. You can find this location on the southwest part of the map. The first one is outside the Outpost, inside a broken ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second raven is further into the Derelict Outpost, on the other side of a few gaps. Again, you might be able to hit it from the starting area, but we recommend correcting the cranes to bring you closer to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at the Well of Urd

Only one of Odin’s Ravens will be found at the Well of Urd. Instead, it will be on the location’s exterior, one of the rocks at the top of a cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven at the Oarsmen

The final raven will appear in the north part of the map, next to where Tyr’s statue arm flew. You will need to burn the brambles to the right of it and make your way to the Oarsmen statue. Blocking your way will be a few Hel-Raiders and a Stalker. Defeat them, and climb up to the statue. You should see the raven sitting on the rocks above you.