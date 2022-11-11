All Odin Raven locations in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are Odin Ravens throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. They’re watching everyone, giving information back to Odin. There are a handful in Muspelheim, watching Surtr and anyone who goes through his realm, which means you will need to destroy the handful that you can find there. This guide covers Odin’s Raven locations in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are only two of Odin’s Ravens to find in this realm. While there are only two, tracking them down can be tricky, and they’re critical to locate all the ravens. You won’t be able to locate these until you reach close to the end of Ragnarok and the main campaign.

Odin’s Raven location at the Burning Cliffs

The first raven is at the Burning Cliffs. You visit this location fairly often, but you might miss where it is. When you arrive through the Mystic Gateway, go down the cliff and take a right. Continue down this pathway until you reach the legendary chest at this location. On your right will be the raven, sitting amongst the firey rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Odin’s Raven location at Surtr’s Forge

The one at Surtr’s Forge can be difficult to find. It all comes down to getting the correct angle. When you arrive at the location, make sure to go up the pathway to where you encounter Surtr at his forge. Stand there, and turn around the large toward at the northwest of your position. You should see Odin’s raven in the window. If you don’t, try to find a better angle. You’ll certainly hear it when you walk by the tower.