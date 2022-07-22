Who is Vantage in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is full of interesting characters, from athletic amputee Octane to showboating trickster Mirage to fence-building engineer Wattson. All signs are pointing to a new hero named Vantage making their debut in the battle royale game soon. That begs the question, who is Vantage?

Related: What is ordnance in Apex Legends? Answered

Apex Legends – Vantage’s Early Leak

In March 2022, a massive leak of Apex Legends heroes found its way to Reddit, potentially revealing nine upcoming characters. At least one of those has already turned out to be true: the Defense-type hero Newcastle, who also happens to be Bangalore’s brother. Of the other eight characters in the leak, only Vantage had any sort of modeling; the other characters were represented on the character select screen as dummies.

While Vantage’s look was clearly incomplete (you can see it at the top of this article), it still gave us a good idea of who they are. Carrying a sniper rifle implies skills revolving around long-range combat, and the Support icon on the character selection tells us what type of legend Vantage is.

Apex Legends – Vantage’s Diary

Most recently, entries from Vantage’s diary have been published on Twitter. There’s no indication of how they’ll play during matches, but it does provide a good amount of backstory. Vantage is a hunter, “one of the only two people” on their planet, along with their mother. Vantage dreams of meeting other people, making friends, and hunting new creatures. Specifically, they want to hunt a Leviathan — the massive dinosaur-like walkers found in Kings Canyon. Again, their weapon of choice is a sniper rifle, and one is sketched at the end of the diary entry. It sounds like Vantage will get a chance to fire it soon.

You've got to keep yourself busy when you're one of the only two people on the planet. pic.twitter.com/qkx6JcXEi8 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 21, 2022

Apex Legends – Vantage’s Release Date

How soon will we get to play as Vantage is the big question. Currently, Apex Legends is running its 13th season, dubbed Saviors. That’s set to end on Tuesday, August 9. New seasons often start mere hours after the last one ends, but we can’t say for sure that the same will happen for Season 14, however likely it may be. Nor can we guarantee that Vantage is the new legend for Season 14, but all signs are pointing to the sniper making their debut soon.