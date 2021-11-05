All operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Getting 300 LMG kills sounds like a lofty task.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is home to 12 different operators that have their own styles and weapon preference. While they don’t change any gameplay elements, you can choose the operator that fits your online persona. Here’s how to unlock all of them.
You can unlock operators by finishing specific tasks in Call of Duty: Vanguard like 200 Marksman Rifle kills and performing 25 finishing moves. Each has their own progression tree that will give back XP. voice lines, and player cards. The following is the list of operators and how to get them.
- Daniel
- Get 200 Marksman Rifle kills
- Wade
- Get 100 Headshots
- Halima
- Get 50 prone kills
- Polina
- Get 200 sniper kills
- Solange
- Get 10 double kills
- Shigenori
- Perform 25 finishing moves
- Roland
- Get 300 AR kills
- Lucas
- Get 100 hipfire kills
- Beatrice
- Get 5 kills without dying 10 times
- Arthur
- Get 10 kills with killstreaks
- Constanze
- Get 300 LMG kills
- Padmavati
- Get 200 shotgun kills
Some operators will be harder to get than others. For Shigenori, selecting the Ninja, Lightweight, and Radar can help you move quietly and spot enemies quickly; this will let you unleash finishing moves much easier. For Lucas, equip Survival Training for stun resistance and Scavenger to regain ammo from dead players. You’ll be able to get hip fire kills much more effectively and always have ammo ready to go.
Selecting an SMG like the M1928 can also help with hip fire attacks as it has a high speed stat.