All operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is home to 12 different operators that have their own styles and weapon preference. While they don’t change any gameplay elements, you can choose the operator that fits your online persona. Here’s how to unlock all of them.

You can unlock operators by finishing specific tasks in Call of Duty: Vanguard like 200 Marksman Rifle kills and performing 25 finishing moves. Each has their own progression tree that will give back XP. voice lines, and player cards. The following is the list of operators and how to get them.

Daniel Get 200 Marksman Rifle kills

Wade Get 100 Headshots

Halima Get 50 prone kills

Polina Get 200 sniper kills

Solange Get 10 double kills

Shigenori Perform 25 finishing moves

Roland Get 300 AR kills

Lucas Get 100 hipfire kills

Beatrice Get 5 kills without dying 10 times

Arthur Get 10 kills with killstreaks

Constanze Get 300 LMG kills

Padmavati Get 200 shotgun kills



Some operators will be harder to get than others. For Shigenori, selecting the Ninja, Lightweight, and Radar can help you move quietly and spot enemies quickly; this will let you unleash finishing moves much easier. For Lucas, equip Survival Training for stun resistance and Scavenger to regain ammo from dead players. You’ll be able to get hip fire kills much more effectively and always have ammo ready to go.

Selecting an SMG like the M1928 can also help with hip fire attacks as it has a high speed stat.