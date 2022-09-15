All perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, explained

From Cold-Blooded to Quick Fix, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 restores several perks from past titles as well as introduces a few never-before-seen ones. These do everything from keeping you undetected from enemy UAVs to even lending an additional Field Upgrade. However, the latest shooter in the series does shake-up some beloved perks’ abilities and when they can be used. Here is every perk included in Modern Warfare 2.

Every Modern Warfare 2 perk and what they do

Firstly, it is important to note that the perk system in Modern Warfare 2 holds a dramatic change, compared to past games. Instead of being able to pick three perks from particular slots, players begin all matches with two, typically underpowered, Base Perks. A Bonus Perk will then be given after four minutes, and an Ultimate Perk after eight minutes into a match. Though, their timers can decrease by earning eliminations, assists, or captures. These are known as “Perk Packages” and can be entirely customized to your liking. You can find every perk and which type they belong to below.

Base Perks

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement by 30%

: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement by 30% Battle Hardened : Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks, while being immune to Snapshot Grenades.

: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks, while being immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger : Resupply ammo and throwing knives from eliminated players.

: Resupply ammo and throwing knives from eliminated players. E.O.D. : Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives and reset fuze timers when picking up live grenades.

: Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives and reset fuze timers when picking up live grenades. Tracker : Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers become visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.

: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers become visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team. Pitcher : Throw equipment farther and see a previous of its trajectory.

: Throw equipment farther and see a previous of its trajectory. Extra Tactical: Spawn with an additional Tactical.

Bonus Perks

Resupply : Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.

: Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds. Spotter : Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls, while aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Additionally, Spotter can hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

: Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls, while aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Additionally, Spotter can hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded : Remain undetected by AI targeting systems and thermal optics, while not being highlighted by enemies’ Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, Spotter Scopes, and High Alerts.

: Remain undetected by AI targeting systems and thermal optics, while not being highlighted by enemies’ Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, Spotter Scopes, and High Alerts. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix : Killing enemies immediately triggers health regeneration, while capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rates.

: Killing enemies immediately triggers health regeneration, while capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rates. Focus: Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend Hold Breath duration.

Ultimate Perks

High Alert : Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

: Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view. Ghost : Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Hardline : Reduces Killstreak costs by one kill, or reduces Scorestreak costs by 125.

: Reduces Killstreak costs by one kill, or reduces Scorestreak costs by 125. Overclock : Store an additional Field Upgrade charge and increase the Upgrade charge rate by 40%. An additional Field Upgrade will be given once Overclock is earned.

: Store an additional Field Upgrade charge and increase the Upgrade charge rate by 40%. An additional Field Upgrade will be given once Overclock is earned. Survivor : Upon death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.

: Upon death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster. Birds’ Eye: The mini map is zoomed out, while UAV and Radar pings reveal an enemy’s direction.

As expected, these perks can be applied within individual gun loadouts, so it is possible to experiment with multiple Perk Packages in a single match. Though, you will need to be wise with which you choose, as some may not be as useful in particular game modes. This includes Third-Person Tactical, the first mode to feature a third-person perspective since 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, Warzone 2.0 players won’t see this new Perk system in action quite yet, as it has been revealed perks will not be in the battle royale at launch.