All Presents and their contents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 – What’s in each present?

The Winterfest 2021 event has begun in Fortnite, and new rewards are up for grabs. To get them, all you need to do is open a present each day. Each contains different items, but fortunately, the items are known thanks to some leaks.

Below, you will find a list of the gifts, and which presents you can find them in. If you are looking for a specific one, just make sure you open it first. Keep in mind, however, not all gifts can be open straight away, and you will need to wait a while to be able to open some of them.