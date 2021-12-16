All Presents and their contents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 – What’s in each present?

Pick carefully.

The Winterfest 2021 event has begun in Fortnite, and new rewards are up for grabs. To get them, all you need to do is open a present each day. Each contains different items, but fortunately, the items are known thanks to some leaks.

Below, you will find a list of the gifts, and which presents you can find them in. If you are looking for a specific one, just make sure you open it first. Keep in mind, however, not all gifts can be open straight away, and you will need to wait a while to be able to open some of them.

  • Winterfest 2021 Banner – Gold present with candy canes and green ribbon from Gumbo
  • Foundation Contrail – Purple present with snowflakes and yellow ribbon from Sgt. Winter
  • Holiday Sweater Wrap – Grey present with trees and red ribbon from Fishstick
  • Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen – Light blue present with trees and dark blue ribbon from Gumbo
  • Winterfest 2021 Music Pack – Light blue present with candy canes and gey ribbon from Fishstick
  • Epic Yarn Emote – red present with snowflakes and green ribbon from Aura
  • Krisabelle Skin – Tall orange present with candy cane and red ribbon from Fresh Aura
  • Winterfest Axes – purple present with snowflakes and blue ribbon ribbon
  • Winter Lights Wrap – grey present with trees and dark blue ribbon
  • Winterfest 2021 Spray – purple present with candy cane and grey ribbon
  • Snowplower Pickaxe – red present with candy canes and green ribbon
  • Fortnite x Matrix Glider – the Matrix style green and black bag
  • Animated Winterfest 2021 Emoticon
  • Frozen Peely Skin – Frozen blue present with candy cane and yellow ribbon from Fresh Aura

