All Presents and their contents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021 – What’s in each present?
Pick carefully.
The Winterfest 2021 event has begun in Fortnite, and new rewards are up for grabs. To get them, all you need to do is open a present each day. Each contains different items, but fortunately, the items are known thanks to some leaks.
Below, you will find a list of the gifts, and which presents you can find them in. If you are looking for a specific one, just make sure you open it first. Keep in mind, however, not all gifts can be open straight away, and you will need to wait a while to be able to open some of them.
- Winterfest 2021 Banner – Gold present with candy canes and green ribbon from Gumbo
- Foundation Contrail – Purple present with snowflakes and yellow ribbon from Sgt. Winter
- Holiday Sweater Wrap – Grey present with trees and red ribbon from Fishstick
- Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen – Light blue present with trees and dark blue ribbon from Gumbo
- Winterfest 2021 Music Pack – Light blue present with candy canes and gey ribbon from Fishstick
- Epic Yarn Emote – red present with snowflakes and green ribbon from Aura
- Krisabelle Skin – Tall orange present with candy cane and red ribbon from Fresh Aura
- Winterfest Axes – purple present with snowflakes and blue ribbon ribbon
- Winter Lights Wrap – grey present with trees and dark blue ribbon
- Winterfest 2021 Spray – purple present with candy cane and grey ribbon
- Snowplower Pickaxe – red present with candy canes and green ribbon
- Fortnite x Matrix Glider – the Matrix style green and black bag
- Animated Winterfest 2021 Emoticon
- Frozen Peely Skin – Frozen blue present with candy cane and yellow ribbon from Fresh Aura