How to open presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

To open presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021, you have to visit the Cozy Lodge. You’ll probably get a News banner offering to take you directly to the lodge when you boot up the game, but if you’re starting from the lobby screen, then go to the snowflake tab on the far right. From there press the prompted button to visit the lodge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the lodge, there are two stacks of presents. Select the one you want, then select an individual present. Now you’ll have the option to shake the present or open it. Shake it if you want to try to guess what it is, and if you don’t like the sound of it, you can pick up another present. If you do like the sound of it, then hold the button to open it. Happy Winterfest! We hope you like it. If you don’t then tough luck – the receipt got burned up in that cozy little fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s possible that the open button will be faded out and that you won’t be able to open a present. This is either because you’ve already opened a present today – in which case stop being so impatient and greedy, and come back tomorrow – or because you’ve picked up one of the presents that has to be opened last. If that’s the case, then sorry, but there’s no shortcut. You’ll just have to wait until the end of the year to open it.