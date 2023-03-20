All Qiqi skills, talents, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Qiqi is a 5-star Cryo character and one of the veteran premium characters in the game, available since the release of the game. Qiqi is everyone’s favorite zombie girl and assistant at the Bubu Pharmacy, and her undying nature allows her to prop up her team’s defense. Qiqi is one of the game’s premier healers and aims to keep your team healthy and safe. While many fear the day Qiqi will pop up on the Standard or Limited Event Wish banner, she’s still a capable healer in the right hands.

How to unlock Qiqi in Genshin Impact

Qiqi is a “standard” 5-star character, meaning you can obtain her in a couple of different ways. She is one of the 5 stars you can obtain from the Standard Banner and a potential drop during every 5-star pull. As with other “standard” 5-star characters, you have a chance at obtaining a Qiqi on the Limited Event Wish banner as well if the featured 5-star character is not guaranteed for you via the Pity System.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost: Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding opponents. Herald of Frost: On hit, Qiqi’s Normal and Charged Attacks regenerate HP for your own party members and nearby teammates. Healing scales based on Qiqi’s ATK. Periodically regenerates your active character’s HP. Follows the character around, dealing Cryo DMG to opponents in their path.

Elemental Burst

Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune: Qiqi releases the Adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby opponents with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG. Fortune-Preserving Talisman: When opponents affected by this Talisman take DMG, the character that dealt this DMG regenerates HP.

Passive Skills

Former Life Memories: Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Life-Prolonging Methods: When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8s.

A Glimpse into Arcanum: When Qiqi hits opponents with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 30s.

Constellations

Ascetics of Frost: When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy.

Frozen to the Bone: Qiqi's Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.

Qiqi’s Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%. Ascendant Praise: Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Divine Suppression: Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%.

Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%. Crimson Lotus Bloom: Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Rite of Resurrection: Using Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives all fallen party members nearby and regenerates 50% of their HP. This effect can only occur once every 15 mins.

Ascension Materials