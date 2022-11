All Ratatasks in God of War Ragnarok

Ratatasks are special Labours given to players in God of War Ragnarök. Labours are a new form of sidequests and challenges you can find and complete to power up Kratos and Atreus. Ratatasks are given to you by Ratatoskr. This guide will explain all of the Ratatasks in God of War Ragnarök.

Every Ratatask in God of War Ragnarok

Ratatasks are given to you by everybody’s favorite squirrel, Ratatoskr. These challenges can be found in the Goals section of the in-game menu. The list of tasks is broken up into several sections. They are as follows—Anxious, Arrogant, Bitter, and Perfectionist. Each task has three challenge tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Ratatasks: Anxious Bronze Tier Silver Tier Gold Tier XP Rewards Wall Art: Read Runes Read 9 Runes Read 12 Runes Read 15 Runes 100, 225, 350 Triple Wits: Open Nornir Chests Open 10 Chests Open 15 Chests Open 20 Chests 400, 600, 800 Treasure Trove: Open Legendary Chests Open 30 Chests Open 40 Chests Open 50 Chests 250, 400, 550 Mother Lode: Open Standard Chests Open 20 Chests Open 30 Chests Open 40 Chests 100, 225, 350 Cryptic: Open Coffins Open 30 Coffins Open 40 Coffins Open 50 Coffins 100, 225, 350 Tree of Life: Collect Yggdrasil Dew Collect 5 Dew Drops Collect 7 Dew Drops Collect 9 Dew Drops 250, 400, 550 Scholarly: Find Scrolls Collect 6 Scrolls Collect 9 Scrolls Collect 12 Scrolls 100, 225, 350 Historian: Read Lore Markers Read 15 Markers Read 20 Markers Read 25 Markers 100, 225, 350 Ratatasks: Arrogant Bronze Tier Silver Tier Gold Tier XP Rewards For Sparta: Perform Spartan Kicks Perform 45 Kicks Perform 60 Kicks Perform 75 Kicks 250, 400, 550 Flawless: Perform Parries 50 Parries 75 Parries 100 Parries 100, 225, 350 On the Rocks: Shatter frozen enemies 50 shattered enemies 75 shattered enemies 100 shattered enemies 400, 600, 800 Limb from Limb: Dismember enemies 150 dismemberments 200 dismemberments 250 dismemberments 250, 400, 550 Stunned: Stun enemies Stun 300 enemies Stun 400 enemies Stun 500 enemies 100, 225, 350 Chilled: Freeze enemies 30 enemies frozen 40 enemies frozen 50 enemies frozen 100, 225, 350 Charred: Burn enemies 100 enemies burned 150 enemies burned 200 enemies burned 100, 225, 350 Ratatasks: Bitter Bronze Tier Silver Tier Gold Tier XP Rewards Sonic Boom: Destroy Sonic barrels Crush 15 barrels Crush 20 barrels Crush 25 barrels 250, 400, 550 Demolition: Destroy red pots Destroy 30 red pots Destroy 40 red pots Destroy 50 red pots 100, 225, 350 Drop in the Bucket: Break hanging loot Break 45 hanging loot Break 60 hanging loot Break 75 hanging loot 400, 600, 800 Anger Management: Punch chests Punch 75 chests Punch 100 chests Punch 125 chests 100, 225, 350 Dream Catcher: Destroy Nightmare Haunts 3 Haunts Destroyed 4 Haunts Destroyed 5 Haunts Destroyed 250, 400, 550 Exterminator: Destroy Wretch Nests 3 nests destroyed 4 nests destroyed 5 nests destroyed 250, 400, 550 Jackpot: Break pots 300 broken pots 400 broken pots 500 broken pots 100, 225, 350 Ratatasks: Perfectionist Bronze Tier Silver Tier Gold Tier XP Rewards Olympian: Throw Rocks Throw 9 rocks Throw 12 rocks Throw 15 rocks 400, 600, 800 Batter Up: Swing Trees 5 trees swung 7 trees swung 9 trees swung 400, 600, 800 High Ground: Perform ledge drop attacks 30 ledge drop attacks 40 ledge drop attacks 50 ledge drop attacks 100, 225, 350 The Butcher: Use the Blades of Chaos on stunned enemies Attack 100 stunned enemies Attack 125 stunned enemies Attack 150 stunned enemies 250, 400, 550 The Huntsman: Use the Leviathan Axe on stunned enemies Attack 100 stunned enemies Attack 125 stunned enemies Attack 150 stunned enemies 250, 400, 550 Temper Tantrums: Unleash Rage Rage unleashed 50 times Rage unleashed 75 times Rage unleashed 100 times 100, 225, 350 Runic Routine: Activate Runic attack 100 Runic activations 150 Runic activations 200 Runic activations 100, 225, 350 Relic Ritual: Activate Relic attacks 100 Relic activations 125 Relic activations 150 Relic activations 100, 225, 350

You can complete these challenges anywhere in God of War Ragnarök, except in training arenas. Take advantage of these Ratatasks and give yourself an edge in combat.