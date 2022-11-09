There are several upgrades you’re going to find throughout your God of War Ragnarok campaign. These upgrades will aid you in combat. You may need to unlock them by completing specific tasks or acquiring enough resources to purchase them from the store owned by Sindri and Brok. One of the many upgrades available to you are Mod Tokens, and they’re available for many of the skills in your skill tree. Here’s what you need to know about how Mod Tokens work in God of War Ragnarok.

What do Mod Tokens do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Mod Tokens are available for the skills in your Skill Tree that have to do with completing Skill Labours. These Labours will have you using the abilities frequently in combat. After reaching a certain point, you will finish the Skill Labour, unlocking the Mod Tokens. A Mod Token will directly enhance the Skill, giving you a chance to provide increased benefits when using particular skills in combat.

For example, when we completed the Skill Labour for Hyperion Pull in the Kratos Tree for the Blades of Chaos, we had a choice from three unique Mod Tokens: Damage, Protection, and Momentum. The Damage Token increases the damage the skill in combat. The Protection Token significantly increased the resistance to wear and being staggered while using the skill. Finally, the Momentum Token increases a particular part of the skill, for Hyperion Pull, it was the Immolation charge done while using the skill, against an opponent. These skills won’t be the same for every one you complete, but you can expect to have three options for each Mod Token.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every skill in the Skill Tree with a Skill Labour can unlock Mod Token, making it even more powerful. After you select a token, you can unequip it and choose one of the others, but it will cost XP to purchase. You can only have one Mod Token for a specific skill available, but you can have multiple Mod Tokens from several skills activated simultaneously.