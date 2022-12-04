All Reality Augments and what they do in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Each chapter of Fortnite that has came has given players a revolutionary new gameplay mechanic, and Chapter 4 is certainly no different. This time around, the battle royale introduces Reality Augments to its solo and squad modes. These function as special abilities that players can obtain at intervals of any match, and they range from the gift of unlimited ammo to even be able to redeploy your Glider as many times as you’d like. Here’s every Reality Augment you can use in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

All Reality Augments and their abilities in Fortnite

Players will witness a total of 22 different Reality Augments at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, with more to be introduced as it goes on. Though, you should not expect to have all of the abilities in just one match. Just two Reality Augments will be given to you at the first interval of a match, while another pair can be rewarded the longer you survive — all of which you can keep until the end of your game. You can discover each Reality Augment and their abilties listed below.

Related: All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1