All Reality Augments and what they do in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Earn a few of the 22 overpowering abilties in any battle royale match.
Each chapter of Fortnite that has came has given players a revolutionary new gameplay mechanic, and Chapter 4 is certainly no different. This time around, the battle royale introduces Reality Augments to its solo and squad modes. These function as special abilities that players can obtain at intervals of any match, and they range from the gift of unlimited ammo to even be able to redeploy your Glider as many times as you’d like. Here’s every Reality Augment you can use in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
All Reality Augments and their abilities in Fortnite
Players will witness a total of 22 different Reality Augments at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, with more to be introduced as it goes on. Though, you should not expect to have all of the abilities in just one match. Just two Reality Augments will be given to you at the first interval of a match, while another pair can be rewarded the longer you survive — all of which you can keep until the end of your game. You can discover each Reality Augment and their abilties listed below.
- More Parkour: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.
- First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.
- Rifle Recycle: Weapons using Medium Ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.
- Bloodhound: Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked fro a brief duration.
- Jelly Angler: Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.
- Bow Specialist: Bow draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.
- Bush Warrior: You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.
- Chug Gunner: Receive a Chug Cannon.
- Splash Medic: You have a chance to find a Chug Splash in every container you open.
- Demolitions Munitions: Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.
- Supercharged: Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.
- Aerialist: Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.
- Light Fingers: Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.
- Mechanical Archer: Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.
- Rushing Reload: Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.
- Tactical Armory: Grants a Rare Tactical Assault Rifle and Combat Shotgun.
- Party Time: Gain Balloons over time.
- Pistol Amp: Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.
- Soaring Sprints: While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher and jump with lower gravity.
- Storm Mark: When the storm changes, it pings the area of highly nearby enemies for a short duration.
- Forecast: You can always see the next storm circle.
- Tricked Out: Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.