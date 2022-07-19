All Attack on Titan skins in Dead by Daylight, and how to get them
Anime fans rejoice.
Attack on Titan has made its way to Dead By Daylight. While you won’t see any of the humongous creatures stomping around during your trials, there are plenty of new cosmetics that you can equip for specific Survivors or Killers. Here are all of the new Attack on Titan skins in Dead By Daylight and how to get them.
Attack on Titan Killers skins
Armored Titan – The Oni
War Hammer Titan – The Spirit
Attack on Titan Survivors skins
Annie’s Uniform – Meg Thomas
Armin’s Uniform – Felix Richter
Eren’s Uniform – Dwight Fairfield
Hange’s Uniform – Zarina Kassir
Historia’s Uniform – Kate Denson
Kenny’s Uniform – Ace Visconti
Levi’s Uniform – Jake Park
Mikasa’s Uniform – Yui Kimura
How to get the Attack on Titan cosmetics in Dead By Daylight
If you want to get your hands on the Attack on Titan skins in Dead By Daylight, you need to purchase Auric Cells with real-world money. You can only purchase them in the in-game store. The two Killer skins come out to about $15 each of real cash, while each Survivor is closer to $10 each. Unfortunately, there is no way to buy just enough Auric Cells for one skin, so you either need to have had some from a recent purchase or pony up for the $18 bundle of the microtransaction currency. There is no way to earn this currency through in-game means.
The Attack on Titan crossover is a pretty cool event for fans of the anime that also play Dead By Daylight. We don’t necessarily recommend buying all of the skins because that comes out to about $110, so if you like one particular character look over the others, go with that one. If you are not a fan of Attack on Titan, you can easily move on not having to get these items.