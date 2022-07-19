All Attack on Titan skins in Dead by Daylight, and how to get them

Attack on Titan has made its way to Dead By Daylight. While you won’t see any of the humongous creatures stomping around during your trials, there are plenty of new cosmetics that you can equip for specific Survivors or Killers. Here are all of the new Attack on Titan skins in Dead By Daylight and how to get them.

Attack on Titan Killers skins

Armored Titan – The Oni

Screenshot by Gamepur

War Hammer Titan – The Spirit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attack on Titan Survivors skins

Annie’s Uniform – Meg Thomas

Screenshot by Gamepur

Armin’s Uniform – Felix Richter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eren’s Uniform – Dwight Fairfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hange’s Uniform – Zarina Kassir

Screenshot by Gamepur

Historia’s Uniform – Kate Denson

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kenny’s Uniform – Ace Visconti

Screenshot by Gamepur

Levi’s Uniform – Jake Park

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mikasa’s Uniform – Yui Kimura

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Attack on Titan cosmetics in Dead By Daylight

If you want to get your hands on the Attack on Titan skins in Dead By Daylight, you need to purchase Auric Cells with real-world money. You can only purchase them in the in-game store. The two Killer skins come out to about $15 each of real cash, while each Survivor is closer to $10 each. Unfortunately, there is no way to buy just enough Auric Cells for one skin, so you either need to have had some from a recent purchase or pony up for the $18 bundle of the microtransaction currency. There is no way to earn this currency through in-game means.

The Attack on Titan crossover is a pretty cool event for fans of the anime that also play Dead By Daylight. We don’t necessarily recommend buying all of the skins because that comes out to about $110, so if you like one particular character look over the others, go with that one. If you are not a fan of Attack on Titan, you can easily move on not having to get these items.