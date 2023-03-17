All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Bring back your friends at these revival stations.
Despite all of its changes, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 continues to allow teammates to revive one another with the use of Reboot Vans. These have come in short supply in recent seasons, but now there is a massive amount planted around the map. Once one is found, players will simply need to interact with it for 10 seconds to bring their squadmates back to life. Here’s where to find all Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
Where to find Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
With the map including additional POIs at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2, players can anticipate seeing several new Reboot Vans. In total, there are 36 vans for players to resurrect fallen teammates at, with most being placed either inside POIs or near gas stations and bridges. Keep in mind, members of your squad can only be brought back if you have their Reboot Card, which typically spawns where they were eliminated. You can discover every Reboot Van location marked and detailed below.
Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
- Anvil Square
- On the right side of Anvil Square
- Directly north of Anvil Square
- On the left side of the bridge that goes over Anvil Square’s lake
- Breakwater Bay
- At the center of Breakwater Bay
- Directly east of Breakwater Bay, at the center of a small village
- Brutal Bastion
- At the center of Brutal Bastion
- West of Brutal Bastion, at Frozen Fishstick’s cabin
- Inside the snowy mountain, northwest of Brutal Bastion
- Directly north of Brutal Bastion, at the Crude Harbor landmark
- Frenzy Fields
- On the south side of Frenzy Fields
- West of Frenzy Fields, at the Meadow Mansion landmark
- Southwest of Frenzy Fields, at the Rowdy Acres landmark
- Directly north of Frenzy Fields, on the south side of its nearby bridge
- Kenjutsu Crossing
- On the west side of Kenjutsu Crossing
- North of Kenjutsu Crossing, at the Fallow Fuel gas station
- Knotty Nets
- At the center of Knotty Nets
- West of Knotty Nets, at the Windcatch Lake landmark
- Lonely Labs
- On the south side of Lonely Labs
- South of Lonely Labs, at the Crusty Crates landmark
- Mega City
- In the top-right corner of Mega City
- North of Mega City, at the Drift Ridge racetrack
- West of Mega City, at the Windrush Ravine
- Shattered Slabs
- On the north side of Shattered Slabs
- Northeast of Shattered Slabs, at The Autumnwood landmark
- South of Shattered Slabs, at a three-story home
- Southwest of Shattered Slabs, at the Shore Shack landmark
- East of Shattered Slabs, south of its nearby bridge
- Slappy Shores
- On the northwest side of Slappy Shores
- Southwest of Slappy Shores, at the Mesa’s Reach landmark
- Directly south of Slappy Shores, at the Fireglow Sanctuary landmark
- Northeast of Slappy Shores, at the Mogul Home landmark in the snowy region
- West of Slappy Shores, at the Slap N’ Go gas station
- Steamy Springs
- At the center of Steamy Springs
- Southeast of Steamy Springs, at the Neon Bay Bridge
- The Citadel
- On the west side of The Citadel, near the lakeside homes
- West of The Citadel, at the center of the Royal Ruin landmark