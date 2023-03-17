All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Despite all of its changes, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 continues to allow teammates to revive one another with the use of Reboot Vans. These have come in short supply in recent seasons, but now there is a massive amount planted around the map. Once one is found, players will simply need to interact with it for 10 seconds to bring their squadmates back to life. Here’s where to find all Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

With the map including additional POIs at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2, players can anticipate seeing several new Reboot Vans. In total, there are 36 vans for players to resurrect fallen teammates at, with most being placed either inside POIs or near gas stations and bridges. Keep in mind, members of your squad can only be brought back if you have their Reboot Card, which typically spawns where they were eliminated. You can discover every Reboot Van location marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

