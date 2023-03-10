All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Along with several map changes, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 introduces players to a brand new cast of characters on its battle royale island. Although beloved characters like Lil Whip and Peely have disappeared for now, this bunch still offers weapons, healing items, and even keys to vaults in return for Gold. Better yet, those who find them all will be earning an exclusive accolade for the chapter. Here is where you can meet every character in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to find all NPCs and characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

At launch, Chapter 4 Season 2 holds a total of 12 characters that you speak to and buy goods from. A majority of these NPCs can be located in or just outside of named locations and interacting with them all rewards you the Social Conduit Accolade — which can then be found in the Career tab. Keep in mind, there are also some characters that can be hired to work as your teammate — even if you have a full squad. You can find all NPC locations in Chapter 4 Season 2 below, in order of their respective Character Collection Menu number.

Screenshot by Gamepur

CRZ-8: At the sparring ring north of Mega City Evie: Outside the dojo on the south side of Knotty Nets Garrison: On the island in the bottom-left corner of the map Longshot: West of The Citadel, at the top of the construction site Mizuki: East of The Citadel, at the top of the stone watchtower Neuralynx: Outside the dojo that is west of Knotty Nets P33ly: South of Anvil Square, on the second floor of the stone watchtower Polar Patroller: Inside the lair that is west of Brutal Bastion Remedy: In the small village west of Slappy Shores Stray: On the top floor of the building in the top-left corner of Mega City Sunflower: At the center of Frenzy Fields Thunder: On the island south of Steamy Springs

How to find the NPC and Character Collection Menu in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game also offers a Character Collection Menu that displays which characters you have met already and how many you still need to seek out. With recent UI changes, players can now only access this menu while in a match. It can be located by pressing your respective pause button and heading over to the Collections tab on the right side of the screen. However, the collection will likely expand as new characters debut with each upcoming update, so be sure to check this often.