All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Respawn teammates with a van down by the river.
Reviving teammates in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 certainly isn’t as difficult as it used to be, thanks to the locations and quality of the famed Reboot Vans. These vans can be discovered outside of every named location and almost every landmark. Despite their abundance, Reboot Vans are placed in more desolate, less-visited areas of each point of interest — ultimately forcing players to spend a handful of minutes searching for one.
There are a total of 33 Reboot Vans on Chapter 3 Season 1’s map. Of course, each one will require that you have the fallen player’s Reboot Card on hand, in order for them to respawn. The process of Rebooting will take about 10 seconds, so you certainly don’t want to go about this in the midst of battle.
Here’s a detailed layout of where every van is located.
- Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, on top of the mountain
- In front of the main factory building in Logjam Lumberyard
- In the backyard of Crackshot’s Cabin, south of Logjam Lumberyard’s lake
- Near the side of the road, north of Logjam Lumberyard
- Southwest of Logjam Lumberyard, on top of the snowy mountain
- In the center of Sleepy Sound, near the intersection
- To the east of Sleepy Sound, near the bridge
- Northeast of The Daily Bugle, in the center of the outpost
- Southeast of The Daily Bugle, in front of a gas station
- In the center of The Daily Bugle, in between its three buildings
- West of The Daily Bugle, near the river
- At the front entrance of Shifty Shafts
- South of Coney Crossroads, on the side of the road
- West of Loot Lake
- In the center of Camp Cuddle, in front of the three-story log cabin
- North of Camp Cuddle’s lake, on top of a snowy hill
- North of Greasy Grove, in the parking lot of a restaurant
- In the center of Greasy Grove, near the Mexican restaurant
- East of Greasy Grove, next to the bridge
- South of Greasy Grove, on the island of Turbine
- East of the Turbine island, near a small pond
- South of Loot lake, in between the massive ice block
- South of Sanctuary, on the side of the road
- North of Rocky Reels, near the large truck stop
- In the center of Rocky Reels, in the car lot
- North of The Joneses, on the island with The Foundation statue
- Northeast of The Joneses, on the island with the three beach homes
- On the south end of The Joneses, near Bunker Jonesy
- South of The Joneses, near the side of the road
- In the center of Condo Canyon, near the pool
- Northwest of Condo Canyon, near the river
- On the south end of Chonker’s Speedway, near the racetrack
- West of Chonker’s Speedway, near the side of the road
