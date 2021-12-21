All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Reviving teammates in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 certainly isn’t as difficult as it used to be, thanks to the locations and quality of the famed Reboot Vans. These vans can be discovered outside of every named location and almost every landmark. Despite their abundance, Reboot Vans are placed in more desolate, less-visited areas of each point of interest — ultimately forcing players to spend a handful of minutes searching for one.

There are a total of 33 Reboot Vans on Chapter 3 Season 1’s map. Of course, each one will require that you have the fallen player’s Reboot Card on hand, in order for them to respawn. The process of Rebooting will take about 10 seconds, so you certainly don’t want to go about this in the midst of battle.

Here’s a detailed layout of where every van is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, on top of the mountain

In front of the main factory building in Logjam Lumberyard

In the backyard of Crackshot’s Cabin, south of Logjam Lumberyard’s lake

Near the side of the road, north of Logjam Lumberyard

Southwest of Logjam Lumberyard, on top of the snowy mountain

In the center of Sleepy Sound, near the intersection

To the east of Sleepy Sound, near the bridge

Northeast of The Daily Bugle, in the center of the outpost

Southeast of The Daily Bugle, in front of a gas station

In the center of The Daily Bugle, in between its three buildings

West of The Daily Bugle, near the river

At the front entrance of Shifty Shafts

South of Coney Crossroads, on the side of the road

West of Loot Lake

In the center of Camp Cuddle, in front of the three-story log cabin

North of Camp Cuddle’s lake, on top of a snowy hill

North of Greasy Grove, in the parking lot of a restaurant

In the center of Greasy Grove, near the Mexican restaurant

East of Greasy Grove, next to the bridge

South of Greasy Grove, on the island of Turbine

East of the Turbine island, near a small pond

South of Loot lake, in between the massive ice block

South of Sanctuary, on the side of the road

North of Rocky Reels, near the large truck stop

In the center of Rocky Reels, in the car lot

North of The Joneses, on the island with The Foundation statue

Northeast of The Joneses, on the island with the three beach homes

On the south end of The Joneses, near Bunker Jonesy

South of The Joneses, near the side of the road

In the center of Condo Canyon, near the pool

Northwest of Condo Canyon, near the river

On the south end of Chonker’s Speedway, near the racetrack

West of Chonker’s Speedway, near the side of the road

