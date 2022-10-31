All rewards and unlock levels in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Everyone is pretty familiar with the progressional unlock system available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You’ll get to try out all of the new and returning features in the latest iteration of the highly popular first-person military shooter, but like usual in the series, you need to unlock various items by progressing your level. Here are all of the levels and rewards you can unlock in MW2.

All Call of Duty: MW2 levels and reward unlocks

There are 55 total levels available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. When you reach each level, you gain the following rewards.

Rank 1 – Challenges and Assault default class

Rank 2 – Demolition default class

Rank 3 – Sniper default class

Rank 4 – Custom loadouts

Rank 5 – Portable Radar and PDSW 528

Rank 6 – Counter UAV

Rank 7 – Drill Charge and SP-R 208

Rank 8 – Fast Hands and Trophy System

Rank 9 – Cluster Mine and Expedite 12

Rank 10 – Smoke Grenade

Rank 11 – Bomb Squad

Rank 12 – Tactical Camera

Rank 13 – Care Package and .50 GS

Rank 14 – High Alert and Strela-P

Rank 15 – Stun Grenade

Rank 16 – Munitions Box and Lachmann-762

Rank 17 – Molotov Cocktail and Combat Knife

Rank 18 – Bomb Drone and Extra Tactical

Rank 19 – Decoy Grenade and TAQ-56

Rank 20 – Semtex and Anti-Armor Rounds

Rank 21 – Overkill

Rank 22 – Precision Aitstrike

Rank 23 – C4 and Kastov 762

Rank 24 – Battle Rage and JOKR

Rank 25 – Claymore and RAAL MG

Rank 26 – Scavenger and Sentry Gun

Rank 27 – Chopper Gunner

Rank 28 – Cold-Blooded and Lockwood MK2

Rank 29 – Stim

Rank 30 – Smoke Airdrop

Rank 31 – Resupply and X12

Rank 32 – Wheelson-HS and RPG-7

Rank 33 – Tear Gas

Rank 34 – Survivor

Rank 35 – VTOL Jet

Rank 36 – Thermite and Lockwood 300

Rank 37 – Battle Hardened and Riot Shield

Rank 38 – DDOS and Fennec 45

Rank 39 – Tracker and Basilisk

Rank 40 – Heartbeat Sensor and Overwatch Helo

Rank 41 – Spotter and STB 556

Rank 42 – Emergency Airdrop

Rank 43 – Tactical Insertion

Rank 44 – Quick Fix and Signal 50

Rank 45 – Loadout Drop and Field Upgrade Pro

Rank 46 – Snapshot Grenade

Rank 47 – Birdseye

Rank 48 – Gunship

Rank 49 – Inflatable Decoy

Rank 50 – Focus

Rank 51 – Advanced UAV and Dead Silence

Rank 52 – Ghost

Rank 53 – Stealth Bomber

Rank 54 – Throwing Knife

Rank 55 – Juggernaut

In addition to all of the new rewards, there is plenty to try out in Modern Warfare 2. Everything from the new underwater combat to all of the maps is well worth giving a look in MW2.