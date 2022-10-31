All rewards and unlock levels in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Here is what you have to look forward to.
Everyone is pretty familiar with the progressional unlock system available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You’ll get to try out all of the new and returning features in the latest iteration of the highly popular first-person military shooter, but like usual in the series, you need to unlock various items by progressing your level. Here are all of the levels and rewards you can unlock in MW2.
All Call of Duty: MW2 levels and reward unlocks
There are 55 total levels available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. When you reach each level, you gain the following rewards.
- Rank 1 – Challenges and Assault default class
- Rank 2 – Demolition default class
- Rank 3 – Sniper default class
- Rank 4 – Custom loadouts
- Rank 5 – Portable Radar and PDSW 528
- Rank 6 – Counter UAV
- Rank 7 – Drill Charge and SP-R 208
- Rank 8 – Fast Hands and Trophy System
- Rank 9 – Cluster Mine and Expedite 12
- Rank 10 – Smoke Grenade
- Rank 11 – Bomb Squad
- Rank 12 – Tactical Camera
- Rank 13 – Care Package and .50 GS
- Rank 14 – High Alert and Strela-P
- Rank 15 – Stun Grenade
- Rank 16 – Munitions Box and Lachmann-762
- Rank 17 – Molotov Cocktail and Combat Knife
- Rank 18 – Bomb Drone and Extra Tactical
- Rank 19 – Decoy Grenade and TAQ-56
- Rank 20 – Semtex and Anti-Armor Rounds
- Rank 21 – Overkill
- Rank 22 – Precision Aitstrike
- Rank 23 – C4 and Kastov 762
- Rank 24 – Battle Rage and JOKR
- Rank 25 – Claymore and RAAL MG
- Rank 26 – Scavenger and Sentry Gun
- Rank 27 – Chopper Gunner
- Rank 28 – Cold-Blooded and Lockwood MK2
- Rank 29 – Stim
- Rank 30 – Smoke Airdrop
- Rank 31 – Resupply and X12
- Rank 32 – Wheelson-HS and RPG-7
- Rank 33 – Tear Gas
- Rank 34 – Survivor
- Rank 35 – VTOL Jet
- Rank 36 – Thermite and Lockwood 300
- Rank 37 – Battle Hardened and Riot Shield
- Rank 38 – DDOS and Fennec 45
- Rank 39 – Tracker and Basilisk
- Rank 40 – Heartbeat Sensor and Overwatch Helo
- Rank 41 – Spotter and STB 556
- Rank 42 – Emergency Airdrop
- Rank 43 – Tactical Insertion
- Rank 44 – Quick Fix and Signal 50
- Rank 45 – Loadout Drop and Field Upgrade Pro
- Rank 46 – Snapshot Grenade
- Rank 47 – Birdseye
- Rank 48 – Gunship
- Rank 49 – Inflatable Decoy
- Rank 50 – Focus
- Rank 51 – Advanced UAV and Dead Silence
- Rank 52 – Ghost
- Rank 53 – Stealth Bomber
- Rank 54 – Throwing Knife
- Rank 55 – Juggernaut
In addition to all of the new rewards, there is plenty to try out in Modern Warfare 2. Everything from the new underwater combat to all of the maps is well worth giving a look in MW2.