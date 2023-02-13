All romanceable characters in Loverwatch, the Overwatch dating sim

Celebrate Valentine’s day by playing the Overwatch dating sim game called Loverwatch. You can now finally fulfill your longtime fantasy of dating a character from Overwatch with the help of a Cupid-dressed Hanzo. However, Loverwatch is not a complete game and only offers a limited number of Overwatch characters for you to romance. Fortunately, the few characters presented in the game are some of the most popular heroes from Overwatch 1 and 2.

Every Overwatch hero you can romance in Loverwatch

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Loverwatch can be more appropriately labeled as a joke game rather than a full fledge title. Loverwatch is a basic text-based dating sim game that can run on a desktop and doesn’t need to be downloaded. All the dialogue in the game is tongue-in-cheek and humorous, and it won’t take you long to date every hero in the game. You can only romance two characters in the game, Mercy and Genji. Hanzo is also in the game, but he’s playing Cupid and is only there to help you romance one of the two heroes.

Mercy

Image via Blizzard

Mercy is a support hero who can heal allies and fully revive dead teammates. She is one of the most iconic heroes in the series, with her angelic appearance making her popular among cosplayers and fan artists.

Genji

Image via Blizzard

Genji is a damage hero based on ninjas, and he has high speed and plenty of projectiles to throw at enemies. He was heavily injured during a conflict with Hanzo and was transformed into a cyborg.

Why only Mercy and Genji?

Loverwatch plays up the shipping aspect for which the Overwatch fan community is well-known for. Mercy and Genji is the most popular straight ship in the franchise, so having Mercy and Genji be represented in Loverwatch as the only two romance options highlights that Blizzard is well aware of the popularity of the ship. Unfortunately for shippers, it seems like you can’t pair the two together in Loverwatch. You can only have them fall in love with you.

Loverwatch will remain playable until February 28, and you can play it by heading to the official Loverwatch website. You can also purchase the new Cupid skin for Hanzo as part of the limited-time event in Overwatch 2 called Love of Geometry.