Is Loverwatch official? Is Loverwatch a real game, explained

Love is in the air for Overwatch 2 players as Blizzard Entertainment has launched something called Loverwatch. Loverwatch is described as a dating sim starring the heroes from the Overwatch series. The initial announcement and trailers for Loverwatch present the dating sim as a joke, making players wonder if Loverwatch is a real game or not. Loverwatch is played for laughs, but surprisingly it is a game you can play right now, though it is a little bit complicated.

Related: How to play Loverwatch in Overwatch 2

Is Loverwatch a real game?

Image via Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment has shared a link where you can play Loverwatch, a text-based dating sim game starring Cupid Hanzo, Mercy, and Genji. Loverwatch is all dialogue with some cute drawings of the lead characters. You will be given a selection of options to say, and whatever choices you pick will decide if you’ll romance Mercy and Genji. Once you’re committed to romancing one of the two, you must answer a series of questions about the character to romance them. You’ll need innate knowledge of Mercy or Genji to fall in love with them.

So yes, Loverwatch is a game technically, but it’s a minimal game. The title is a simple text-based adventure that can run on a desktop and doesn’t need to be fully downloaded. The game is concise, it won’t take you long to romance both Genji and Mercy, who are the only two available options in the game. Loverwatch also makes it easy to fall in love with the characters, with most of the dialogue being very tongue-in-cheek and silly.

Loverwatch can be classified more as a joke game than a full-fledged title. Blizzard also makes it clear that Loverwatch is not canon to the series, meaning you shouldn’t expect Mercy or Genji talking about dating you in an upcoming patch for Overwatch 2. Loverwatch will remain playable only until the end of the month, so if you want to try out the game, you will need to play it before February ends.