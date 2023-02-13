How to get the Valentine’s Day Cupid Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is going out of its way to celebrate Valentine’s Day a lot more than it ever has in the past. In previous years, you might hear an odd voice line added to the game, but for the most part, it was always the same content. This year, however, we have the Loverwatch dating sim that features Hanzo dressed up as Cupid. You can even get this skin in the actual game. Here is how to get Cupid Hanzo in Overwatch 2.

Related: Can you romance Hanzo in Loverwatch?

How to get the Legendary Cupid skin for Hanzo in Overwatch 2

Unfortunately, the only way to get the Cupid skin for Hanzo in Overwatch 2 is to buy it after it becomes available on Valentine’s Day. While there are some free rewards you can get by playing Loverwatch, the skin is not one of them. It will be available for purchase for one week, after which you will likely have to wait until next Valentine’s Day to get it.

When it is in the shop, the Cupid skin will cost 1500 Overwatch Coins. This is the currency that is mostly gained from purchasing it with microtransactions. While you can earn some from completing weekly challenges, you don’t get a lot from that method, so you will likely end up having to buy some to get it.

We love when characters get goofy skins like Cupid. If you find yourself getting the secret ending in Loverwatch, you will also earn the Cupid’s Kiss highlight intro that will truly make some people laugh when you get play of the game.

We believe that there will be some special visual effects and maybe voice lines that play out when Hanzo has the Cupid skin equipped, but as of this writing, we do not know the specifics of that.