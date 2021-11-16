All Safe House locations in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Inanity DLC

As you wander around the map in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity, you may find yourself wondering if there are any safe-havens. The good news is that there are three safe houses on the map, places where you can go to spend your hard-earned cash on important upgrades.

You can see all three of them marked on the map below. The first is the main camp that you start at, the second is in the hills near the volcano, and the third is in the plains to the east, roughly equidistant between the routes to the main Memories.

When you arrive at the two smaller safe houses to the west and east, you will need to take on a series of enemies to gain access to it. One of them will be Jason Brody, the protagonist of Far Cry 3. Only after they are all cleared will you be able to access the safe house.

Inside, you will find a weapon locker and a mirror, giving you a place to spend cash on traits, weapons, or weapon case upgrades. It is a good idea to visit them often so you don’t run the risk of dying with lots of cash on you and losing it all.