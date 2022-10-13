All safe locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, safes are a great place to find large quantities of Gold Bars, which is great if you want to get rich quick for any reason. There are also sometimes quests that require you to open safes, such as the Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4 Weekly quest that challenges you to open a lock with a key, and a safe in a single match. The one downside of opening safes is that it takes a long time, so you should make sure there are no opponents lurking nearby, otherwise you’ll be vulnerable to attack while opening the safe.

Where to find safes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are over seventy safes spread across the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but they’re not that evenly distributed. They’re spread quite evenly across the northern third of the map and the southern third, but the middle third has none except in Tilted Towers, which has the highest concentration of safes of any name location. Look for safes in the backrooms of shops and gas stations, in offices, and even in the bedrooms of houses.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 12 safes in Tilted Towers, although they can be hard to find in those high-rise buildings, and there are always lots of other players in Tilter Towers. The Rave Cave has the second highest number of safes with 10, and that’s followed by Chrome Crossroads, which has 9. Next on the list is Lustrous Lagoon with 7 safes, then Shimmering Shrine has 6. You can find 5 safes in Cloudy Condos, and 4 at the Flutter Barn. Sleepy Sound and Rocky Reels have 3 safes each, and Logjam Junction, Grim Gables, Greasy Grove, and the Synapse Station all have 2 each. The remaining safes can be found at the Wreck Ravine gas station, the Unremarkable House, Syndicate Shoals, and Tow-Away Beach.