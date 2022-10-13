Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4 seasonal quests and challenges

From the Spider-Gwen to Bytes, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 holds plenty of skins that are still unlockable to its Battle Pass owners. However, XP and Battle Stars will be needed to earn these, and there is no better way to level up than to complete the battle royale’s latest weekly challenges. Thankfully, Week 4 arrives with a handful of new quests that reward XP for experimenting with new items. Here’s every challenge you will complete in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4.

All Week 4 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Battle royale players can anticipate earning plenty of Battle Stars during Week 4, as each of its seven quests reward 20,000 XP. Most of them involve using some of the game’s newest and strongest items. For instance, XP can be earned by eliminating a Bounty Target with a sniper or marksman rifle, such as the recently added Cobra DMR. You can find every Week 4 and their requirements below.

Eliminate a Bounty Target with a sniper rifle or marksman rifle (0/1)

Open a lock with a key and a safe in a single match (0/2)

Use a Port-a-Bunker in different matches (0/2)

Throw a Launch Pad at Flutter Barn or Shimmering Shrine (0/1)

Headshot opponents with the EvoChrome Shotgun or EvoChrome Burst Rifle (0/15)

Survive Storm Phases (0/10)

Deal damage to wildlife (0/1000)

After the challenges become available, we will be updating this page with links above to guides that should aid in collecting the tougher quests’ rewards. In the meantime, there is still much players can experience from the game’s recent v22.10 hotfix. For one, the Explosive Goo Gun can now be discovered throughout the map, allowing its users to deal hundreds of damage by sticking enemies with its orange goo.