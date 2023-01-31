Scorched Earth was the first map launched in Ark: Survival Evolved that introduced the idea of a main biome across the whole map. Sadly, it never quite received the attention it deserved from the Dev team, but even to this day, it remains one of the most thematic and interesting maps to play on. Scorched Earth brought with it a whole new group of creatures, boss fights, and Artifacts. This article will show you all Scorched Earth Artifact Locations in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Artifact of the Crag

The Artifact of the Crag is located in the mountainous area inside a cave named the Grave of the Tyrants. The entrance to this cave is at 28.4 and 29.4, and it’s not difficult to navigate. As with almost all Artifact Caves, you will have to be prepared to fight as there are wild creatures inside, such as Mantis, Onycs, and Arthropleura. Head through the cave, minding the wild creatures and drop-offs that might hurt you. You will need to wear Desert Gear to keep cool inside the cave. The Artifact is at 35.2 and 28.1 at the end of the cave.

Where to find the Artifact of the Destroyer

You will need to head out into the desert to a cluster of ruins named the Ruins of Nosti. The entrance to the cave is inside a temple building and is at 78.3, 75.6. Be aware that this cave has a ton of dangers inside, and you may even encounter a Rock Golem. As usual, there are plenty of wild creatures, but you’ll also have to watch out for the terrain. There are several pitfalls that will instantly kill you and cause you to lose all your gear if you fall into them. The Artifact is located at the end of the cave at 79.8, and 81.3 and is tucked into a hollow in front of some crystals.

Where to find the Artifact of the Gatekeeper

This Artifact can be difficult to find the entrance to. It’s located in the Old Tunnels cave, and there are a number of different ways to enter. The one in the canyons is at 58.8, 47.9, and is framed by a low overhanging shelf of rock. Much like the Artifact of the Destroyer, there are pitfalls and chasms you can die in, so watch your footing. The Artifact is located on a pillar in the middle of a chasm, which you can jump to, and is at 58.2, 43.4.