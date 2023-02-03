All Skeledirge weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you start out with Fuecoco, this cute little dumb-looking crocodile is a pretty basic Fire starter. Spend some time with it, though, and you will unlock a truly powerful tool in your party when it evolves into Skeledirge. While it definitely has its strong moments, Skeledirge has its weaknesses as well. Here is how to quickly take down a good Skeledirge in Pokémo Scarlet and Violet.

What is Skeledirge weak against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Skeledirge is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With this in mind, the moves that do the most damage to it are Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water attacks. It does not have much of a comeback for any of these types, except for its own Ghost attacks against Ghost Pokémon.

Skeledirge has pretty high defense, so special attacks in the above types are recommended to take it down the fastest. Also, since it adopts the Ghost-type, Normal and Fighting moves have no effect on it naturally, so avoid those at all costs. Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Poison, and Steel moves and Pokémon should be avoided going up against Skeledirge at all costs, as it will completely decimate these creatures.

If you have your own Skeledirge that you are looking to make unstoppable, there are a lot of items that can be helpful in that pursuit. You can sure up those areas where Skeledirge would traditionally have problems and make it so you have an absolute unit at the front of your party.

For the best Pokémon to catch to counter Skeledirge, there are a large variety of water Pokémon who can get the job done. Gyaradod and Quaquaval stand out as ones we recommend trying. Vaporeon and Veluza are not terrible choices either.