Skills are important to gain more power in God of War Ragnarok. They give you access to more ways to gain an advantage against your opponents and provide unique traits to your weapons and Atreus throughout your journey. Investigating every skill available is important, and grabbing the best ones for the fights ahead can change the way you play. This guide covers all Skills in God of War Ragnarok.

Every Skill and Skill Tree in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple Skill Trees for you to spend your XP on in God of War Ragnarok, and several skills throughout each one. The Skill Trees have to do with the various weapons and abilities Kratos can use in an encounter. Using your XP on these trees is important throughout your time playing Ragnarok.

These are all the skill trees and the skills within them in God of War Ragnarok.

Freya

Valkyrie

Valkyrie Spirit: Freya enters her Valkyrie form

Valkyrie Mind: While in Valkyrie Form, Freya releases multiple arrows

Valkyrie Heart: While in Valkyrie Form, Freya goes up into the air before slamming into enemies

Valkyrie Blade: After Kratos sends an enemy flying, a Square icon appears over Freya’s head, indicating she will dash to an enemy and damage them

Goddess Aggression: Freya becomes more aggressive during a fight, parrying and charging into enemies more often

Goddess Focus: Freya adds more specialized abilities to her ranged attacks

Archery

Arrow Empowerment I: Runic Arrows deal increased damage

Arrow Empowerment II: Runic Arrows deal greatly increased damage

Arrow Empowerment III: Runic Arrows deal significantly increased status damage

Hex Potency: Hex explosions caused by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have increased area of effects

Hex Debilitation: Enemies hexed by Freya’s Sigil arrows have less resistance to stun

Hex Reignition: Elemental explosions from enemies hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have a follow-up explosion

Sonic Potency: Sonic explosions caused by Freya have increased area of effect

Sonic Echoes: Attacking enemies afflicting with Freya’s Sonic Status creates bigger reverberations, applying Stun to nearby enemies

Sonic Resonance: Sonic explosions caused by Freya apply Sonic to other enemies

Arrow Surplus: Freya gains an additional Runic Arrow

Vanir Magic

Entangled Grip I: Freya can summon vines that grabs enemies, keeping them in place

Entangled Grip II: Freya’s vines root enemies for a longer duration

Entangled Grip III: Freya’s vines apply Poison to rooted enemies

Root Snare: Freya can summon vines that grab an enemy lying down and releases a cloud of poison

Tendril Slam: Freya can summon vines that grab a Launched enemy and slams them down to deal heavy Stun

Seeds of Ruin: Freya can summon vines that pull a giant rock from the ground to hurl at a target

Vines of Exile: Freya’s vines can grab weaker enemies and throw them across the battlefield

Blades of Chaos

Melee

Rushing Chaos: Use a light attack while sprinting

Chaotic Rampage I: Hold down the light attack to perform multiple to a single target

Chaos Slam: use a heavy attack while sprinting

Spinning Chaos: Evade and perform a light attack

Evasive Embers: Send out sparks and light enemies on fire while evading

Rising Chaos: Upward heavy attack, launching enemies

Chaotic Rampage II: Extends the Chaotic Rampage combo

Chaotic Rampage III: Adds a finisher to the Chaotic Rampage combo

Plume of Chaos: A heavy attack finisher at the end of a light attack combo

Ranged

Hyperion Pull: Pull enemies toward you while aiming at them

Blazing Surge: Light enemies on fire when latching on them, dealing Burn damage

Hyperion Grapple I: Launch Kratos as enemies that he’s launched to his Blades of Chaos

Blazing Explosion I: Impale enemies with the Blades of Chaos and send down a fire blast at them

Hyperion Grapple II: The Hyperion Grapple now does a firey attack impact on enemies

Blazing Explosion II: Increases the blast radius of Blazing Explosion

Technique

Flame Whiplash I: Mash the Triangle button to give the Blades of Chaos a fire charge

Scorched Sweep I: While using Flame Whiplash, send out a light attack that deals Burn damage

Scorched Earth I: While using Flame Whiplash, send out a heavy attack to deal a heavy Burn explosion

Scorched Earth II: Increase the damage dealt to a target while using Scorched Earth when they are attacking

Scorched Earth III: The firey hazard created by Scorched Earth is much larger, and deals more damage

Scorched Sweep II: Increase the damage dealt to a target while using Scorched Sweep when they attempt to attack you

Scorched Sweep III: The fire wave created by Scorched Sweep goes further and deals more damage

Flame Whiplash III: Instantly charge Flame Whiplash

Leviathan Axe

Melee

Frost Rush: Use a light attack while sprinting

Glacial Rake: Hold the light attack button to drag the Axe on the ground, sending shards out against targets

Leviathan’s Fury: Use a heavy attack while sprinting

Whirling Storm: While evading, use a light attack to perform a double slash

Evasive Storm: While evading, use a light attack to throw the Axe at an opponent

Serpent’s Snare: Hold down the heavy attack action to grab an enemy with the Leviathan Axe, sending them flying. Weaker foes cause a Frost explosion when they land.

Whirlwind Sweep: Switch stances while using the Axe, pressing the light attack to perform sweeping combos

Pride of the Frost I: Use a heavy attack at the end of a light attack combo (three light attacks, into a heavy attack)

Whirlwind Throw: Switch stances while using the Leviathan Axe, pausing momentarily, and then use a heavy attack to throw the Axe

Pride of the Frost II: Extend Pride of the Frost by two more heavy attack hits

Ranged

Freezing Throw I: Aim and throw the Leviathan Axe using a heavy attack

Axe Throw: Aim and throw the Leviathan Axe using a light attack

Freezing Throw II: Aim and hold using a heavy attack to charge the Axe to cause a frost explosion

Vengeful Sickle I: Aim and hold using a light attack to charge up the Leviathan Axe, having it hit multiple times

Vengeful Sickle II: Increases the duration and damage of Vengeful Sickle

Returning Whirlwind: Press L1 and R1 while bare-handed to recall the Leviathan Axe, swinging towards you. Press light attack again to perform a follow-up attack

Returning Storm: Press L1 and R2 while bare-handed to recall the Leviathan Axe, and perform a powerful leaping slam against targets, dealing a high amount of Frost damage

Technique

Frost Awaken I: Hold the Triangle button to imbue the Axe with Frost

Frozen Spike: Aim and press the light attack with Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe and create a frost explosion

Frozen Breach: Press the light attack with Frost Awaken to apply Frost to nearby enemies

Frozen Lance: Aim and press the Heavy Attack during Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe with extreme force, knocking the target backward.

Extinguish Flames: Axe Melee Attacks deal bonus damage to burning enemies

Permafrost: Perform melee attack in quick succession without taking any damage to build up Frost on a target

Glacial Permafrost: While Permafrost is full, press the L1 and T to consume the meter to enhance all Leviathan Axe attacks

Frozen Ascent: Press the heavy attack while Frost Awaken is on the Axe to perform an upward slash, dealing Frost

Frost Awaken II: Hold the Triangle button while sprinting to activate Frost Awaken quickly

Frost Awaken III: Hold the Triangle button to recall the Leviathan Axe and quickly activate Frost Awaken

Frost Awaken IV: Activate Frost Awaken on the Axe seconds after landing a hit, hitting the triangle button

Draupnir Spear

Melee

Hoplite Lunge I: While sprinting, use a light attack to leap forward and hit an enemy

Hoplite Lunge II: Impale a spear when hitting an enemy with Hoplite Lunge

Impaling Thrust I: Hold the light attack to forcefully impale the Draupnir Spear into an enemy

Impaling Thrust II: Continue holding the light attack button when impaling a foe with the Draupnir Spear to give them another

Impaling Thrust III: Give the enemy another spear with Impaling Thrust

General’s Advance: While evading, use a light attack to rush forward and hit with the blunt end of the Spear

General’s Deception: While evading backward, use the light attack to release a gust of wind

Phalanx Breaker: While sprinting, use the heavy attack to break an enemy’s guard

Elemental Siphon I: Hold the heavy attack into an opponent to steal an element they are using to imbue the Spear

Elemental Siphon II: Elemental Siphon provides a buff of resistance against that element

Rising Wind I: A heavy attack combination finisher at the end of a light attack combo

Rising Wind II: Add a whirlwind to the attack to disrupt enemies

Ranged

Spear Throw: Aim and use the light attack to throw a spear at an enemy

Spear Drill: Hold the L2 and R1 button to charge the Spear, and throw it to an enemy

Gale Force I: AIm and press the heavy attack button to fire a blast of wind at an enemy

Gale Force II: Use the Gale Force to pull an enemy towards Kratos

Gale Force III: Hold the heavy attack before releasing Gale Force to deal more damage

Technique