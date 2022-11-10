All Skills in God of War Ragnarok
Best your enemies in combat.
Skills are important to gain more power in God of War Ragnarok. They give you access to more ways to gain an advantage against your opponents and provide unique traits to your weapons and Atreus throughout your journey. Investigating every skill available is important, and grabbing the best ones for the fights ahead can change the way you play. This guide covers all Skills in God of War Ragnarok.
Every Skill and Skill Tree in God of War Ragnarok
There are multiple Skill Trees for you to spend your XP on in God of War Ragnarok, and several skills throughout each one. The Skill Trees have to do with the various weapons and abilities Kratos can use in an encounter. Using your XP on these trees is important throughout your time playing Ragnarok.
Related: How to switch Spartan Rage abilities in God of War Ragnarok
These are all the skill trees and the skills within them in God of War Ragnarok.
Freya
Valkyrie
- Valkyrie Spirit: Freya enters her Valkyrie form
- Valkyrie Mind: While in Valkyrie Form, Freya releases multiple arrows
- Valkyrie Heart: While in Valkyrie Form, Freya goes up into the air before slamming into enemies
- Valkyrie Blade: After Kratos sends an enemy flying, a Square icon appears over Freya’s head, indicating she will dash to an enemy and damage them
- Goddess Aggression: Freya becomes more aggressive during a fight, parrying and charging into enemies more often
- Goddess Focus: Freya adds more specialized abilities to her ranged attacks
Archery
- Arrow Empowerment I: Runic Arrows deal increased damage
- Arrow Empowerment II: Runic Arrows deal greatly increased damage
- Arrow Empowerment III: Runic Arrows deal significantly increased status damage
- Hex Potency: Hex explosions caused by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have increased area of effects
- Hex Debilitation: Enemies hexed by Freya’s Sigil arrows have less resistance to stun
- Hex Reignition: Elemental explosions from enemies hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have a follow-up explosion
- Sonic Potency: Sonic explosions caused by Freya have increased area of effect
- Sonic Echoes: Attacking enemies afflicting with Freya’s Sonic Status creates bigger reverberations, applying Stun to nearby enemies
- Sonic Resonance: Sonic explosions caused by Freya apply Sonic to other enemies
- Arrow Surplus: Freya gains an additional Runic Arrow
Vanir Magic
- Entangled Grip I: Freya can summon vines that grabs enemies, keeping them in place
- Entangled Grip II: Freya’s vines root enemies for a longer duration
- Entangled Grip III: Freya’s vines apply Poison to rooted enemies
- Root Snare: Freya can summon vines that grab an enemy lying down and releases a cloud of poison
- Tendril Slam: Freya can summon vines that grab a Launched enemy and slams them down to deal heavy Stun
- Seeds of Ruin: Freya can summon vines that pull a giant rock from the ground to hurl at a target
- Vines of Exile: Freya’s vines can grab weaker enemies and throw them across the battlefield
Blades of Chaos
Melee
- Rushing Chaos: Use a light attack while sprinting
- Chaotic Rampage I: Hold down the light attack to perform multiple to a single target
- Chaos Slam: use a heavy attack while sprinting
- Spinning Chaos: Evade and perform a light attack
- Evasive Embers: Send out sparks and light enemies on fire while evading
- Rising Chaos: Upward heavy attack, launching enemies
- Chaotic Rampage II: Extends the Chaotic Rampage combo
- Chaotic Rampage III: Adds a finisher to the Chaotic Rampage combo
- Plume of Chaos: A heavy attack finisher at the end of a light attack combo
Ranged
- Hyperion Pull: Pull enemies toward you while aiming at them
- Blazing Surge: Light enemies on fire when latching on them, dealing Burn damage
- Hyperion Grapple I: Launch Kratos as enemies that he’s launched to his Blades of Chaos
- Blazing Explosion I: Impale enemies with the Blades of Chaos and send down a fire blast at them
- Hyperion Grapple II: The Hyperion Grapple now does a firey attack impact on enemies
- Blazing Explosion II: Increases the blast radius of Blazing Explosion
Technique
- Flame Whiplash I: Mash the Triangle button to give the Blades of Chaos a fire charge
- Scorched Sweep I: While using Flame Whiplash, send out a light attack that deals Burn damage
- Scorched Earth I: While using Flame Whiplash, send out a heavy attack to deal a heavy Burn explosion
- Scorched Earth II: Increase the damage dealt to a target while using Scorched Earth when they are attacking
- Scorched Earth III: The firey hazard created by Scorched Earth is much larger, and deals more damage
- Scorched Sweep II: Increase the damage dealt to a target while using Scorched Sweep when they attempt to attack you
- Scorched Sweep III: The fire wave created by Scorched Sweep goes further and deals more damage
- Flame Whiplash III: Instantly charge Flame Whiplash
Leviathan Axe
Melee
- Frost Rush: Use a light attack while sprinting
- Glacial Rake: Hold the light attack button to drag the Axe on the ground, sending shards out against targets
- Leviathan’s Fury: Use a heavy attack while sprinting
- Whirling Storm: While evading, use a light attack to perform a double slash
- Evasive Storm: While evading, use a light attack to throw the Axe at an opponent
- Serpent’s Snare: Hold down the heavy attack action to grab an enemy with the Leviathan Axe, sending them flying. Weaker foes cause a Frost explosion when they land.
- Whirlwind Sweep: Switch stances while using the Axe, pressing the light attack to perform sweeping combos
- Pride of the Frost I: Use a heavy attack at the end of a light attack combo (three light attacks, into a heavy attack)
- Whirlwind Throw: Switch stances while using the Leviathan Axe, pausing momentarily, and then use a heavy attack to throw the Axe
- Pride of the Frost II: Extend Pride of the Frost by two more heavy attack hits
Ranged
- Freezing Throw I: Aim and throw the Leviathan Axe using a heavy attack
- Axe Throw: Aim and throw the Leviathan Axe using a light attack
- Freezing Throw II: Aim and hold using a heavy attack to charge the Axe to cause a frost explosion
- Vengeful Sickle I: Aim and hold using a light attack to charge up the Leviathan Axe, having it hit multiple times
- Vengeful Sickle II: Increases the duration and damage of Vengeful Sickle
- Returning Whirlwind: Press L1 and R1 while bare-handed to recall the Leviathan Axe, swinging towards you. Press light attack again to perform a follow-up attack
- Returning Storm: Press L1 and R2 while bare-handed to recall the Leviathan Axe, and perform a powerful leaping slam against targets, dealing a high amount of Frost damage
Technique
- Frost Awaken I: Hold the Triangle button to imbue the Axe with Frost
- Frozen Spike: Aim and press the light attack with Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe and create a frost explosion
- Frozen Breach: Press the light attack with Frost Awaken to apply Frost to nearby enemies
- Frozen Lance: Aim and press the Heavy Attack during Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe with extreme force, knocking the target backward.
- Extinguish Flames: Axe Melee Attacks deal bonus damage to burning enemies
- Permafrost: Perform melee attack in quick succession without taking any damage to build up Frost on a target
- Glacial Permafrost: While Permafrost is full, press the L1 and T to consume the meter to enhance all Leviathan Axe attacks
- Frozen Ascent: Press the heavy attack while Frost Awaken is on the Axe to perform an upward slash, dealing Frost
- Frost Awaken II: Hold the Triangle button while sprinting to activate Frost Awaken quickly
- Frost Awaken III: Hold the Triangle button to recall the Leviathan Axe and quickly activate Frost Awaken
- Frost Awaken IV: Activate Frost Awaken on the Axe seconds after landing a hit, hitting the triangle button
Draupnir Spear
Melee
- Hoplite Lunge I: While sprinting, use a light attack to leap forward and hit an enemy
- Hoplite Lunge II: Impale a spear when hitting an enemy with Hoplite Lunge
- Impaling Thrust I: Hold the light attack to forcefully impale the Draupnir Spear into an enemy
- Impaling Thrust II: Continue holding the light attack button when impaling a foe with the Draupnir Spear to give them another
- Impaling Thrust III: Give the enemy another spear with Impaling Thrust
- General’s Advance: While evading, use a light attack to rush forward and hit with the blunt end of the Spear
- General’s Deception: While evading backward, use the light attack to release a gust of wind
- Phalanx Breaker: While sprinting, use the heavy attack to break an enemy’s guard
- Elemental Siphon I: Hold the heavy attack into an opponent to steal an element they are using to imbue the Spear
- Elemental Siphon II: Elemental Siphon provides a buff of resistance against that element
- Rising Wind I: A heavy attack combination finisher at the end of a light attack combo
- Rising Wind II: Add a whirlwind to the attack to disrupt enemies
Ranged
- Spear Throw: Aim and use the light attack to throw a spear at an enemy
- Spear Drill: Hold the L2 and R1 button to charge the Spear, and throw it to an enemy
- Gale Force I: AIm and press the heavy attack button to fire a blast of wind at an enemy
- Gale Force II: Use the Gale Force to pull an enemy towards Kratos
- Gale Force III: Hold the heavy attack before releasing Gale Force to deal more damage
Technique
- Draupnir’s Call I: Press the Triangle button to detonate any embedded spears
- Draupnir’s Call II: Each Spear detonation weakens an enemy, reducing their resistance to being staggered for a short time
- Draupnir’s Call III: Adds an additional explosion on every Spear used with Draupnir’s Call
- Spear Arsenal I: Increase the maximum of Draupnir Spears thrown
- Spear Arsenal II: Increase the maximum of Draupnir Spears thrown
- Spear Arsenal III: Increase the maximum of Draupnir Spears thrown
- Draupnir’s Wail: Hold the Triangle button to deal more damage when using Draupnir’s Call
- Spear Swiftness: Throwing several Spears in quick succession builds up throwing speed
- Maelstrom: Perform melee attacks in quick succession without taking damage to power up the Draupnir Spear, increasing the impact of each attack
- Violent Maelstrom: When the Maelstrom meter is full, press the L1 and Triangle buttons to consume the meter, enhancing the Draupnir Spear melee attacks