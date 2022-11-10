How to switch Spartan Rage abilities in God of War Ragnarok

How you play as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok is up to you. Although you cannot swap out the type of weapons he’s using in his combat, you can choose how they work and what abilities they use against your opponents to complement your preferred playstyle. One of the ways you can have a dynamic playstyle as Kratos is by swapping between Valour and Rage. Here’s what you need to know about how to switch between Spartan Rage abilities in War Ragnarok.

How to use different Spartan Rage abilities in God of War Ragnarok

When you start Ragnarok, Kratos only has one Spartan Rage ability, his Fury. With it, every time he hits an enemy, he can regain his health while in this state, and he does a good amount of damage to any opponent he’s fighting against. It’s perfect for fighting multiple smaller enemies or when fighting against a gigantic boss battle and you’re running low on health. Eventually, you will unlock the chance to use additional Spartan Rage abilities, such as Valour.

Related: How Valour works in God of War Ragnarok

You can do this from the character menu, which is where you can examine your weapons, armor, and other skills available to you to upgrade while you’re playing. Underneath the weapons category will be Spartan Rage, and you can swap between the ones you’ve unlocked, such as picking between Valour and Fury. Which one you use is up to you. Both have their benefits, but it all comes down to your playstyle, such as if you’d prefer to receive a direct boost of health when you use Valour or regain it all in combat when you unleash Kratos’ fury.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to access additional Spartan Rage abilities until you progress further in Ragnarok. You have not unlocked these abilities, we recommend focusing on the primary story and working through it.