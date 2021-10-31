All spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

The majority of classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 can cast a spell, especially spellcasters such as Wizards, Sorcerers, Druids, Warlocks, and Clerics. You can also come across spell scrolls which any class can use. There are hundreds of spells to choose from in Dungeons & Dragons and each is as unique as the class casting it.

Whether you choose to use divine healing magic, deadly evocation-based attacks, or the power to summon animals, you can choose from a number of spells. They are based on your class so if you want to focus on nature or elemental attacks, you may want to choose a Druid or Ranger. Whereas a Wizard focuses on offensive and defensive spells from multiple classes.

Here’s a breakdown of all the spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can get a better idea of what you have at your disposal.

Acid splash

You lob a bubble of acid at one or multiple creatures you can see. They must make a Dexterity saving throw or take 1d6 acid damage.

Blade ward

You trace a sigil of warding in front of you and gain resistance against bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage dealt by weapon attacks.

Chill Touch

You attack a creature with a ranged ghostly hand. On a hit, the target takes 1d8 necrotic damage, and can’t regain hit points until the start of your next turn.

Dancing Lights

Four torch-sized lights appear around you and shed dim light in a 10-foot radius. You can move the lights up to 60 feet as a bonus action.

Eldritch Blast

A Warlock’s favorite spell. You fire a beam of energy towards a target and deal 1d10 force damage on a hit.

Fire Bolt

You throw a bolt of fire at a creature or target and deal 1d10 damage on a hit. It can also ignite objects on fire.

Friends

You gain advantage on all Charisma checks towards one creature of your choice that isn’t hostile to you.

Guidance

You assist a willing creature and grant them a d4 to use on any ability check for the next minute.

Light

You touch an object you can wield in your hand and cast light on it. The object sheds bright light in a 20-foot radius and dim light for an additional 20 feet and lasts for one hour.

Mage Hand

You summon a spectral, floating hand at a point you can see within 30 feet. It lasts for one minute and can be used to push a creature or object or pick up an object.

Minor Illusion

You create an illusory object that appears within range. It can be used to distract creatures so you can pass by unnoticed.

Poison Spray

You release a stream of noxious gas towards a creature in front of you. They must make a Constitution saving throw or take 1d20 poison damage.

Produce Flame

You produce a flame in your hand and can throw it at creatures of objects. It has a chance to deal 1d8 fire damage.

Ray of Frost

You hurl a beam of cold energy at a creature within range. On a hit, the creature takes 1d8 cold damage and its speed is reduced by 10 feet until the start of your next turn.

Resistance

You touch a willing creature and once before the spell ends, they can roll a d4 and add the number to one saving throw of their choice.

Sacred Flame

You attack a creature you can see within range with radiant flames. The creature must make a Dexterity saving throw or take 1d8 radiant damage.

Shillelagh

You imbue a weapon with magical energy. It becomes a magical weapon that deals 1d8 damage.

Shocking Grasp

You lash out to hit a creature within melee range and 1d8 lightning damage if you hit.

Thaumaturgy

Your voice booms with power and you gain advantage on Intimidation and Performance checks.

Thorn Whip

A thorny, vine-like whip appears and lashed out at a creature. It deals 1d6 piercing if it hits and pulls the target closer to you if it is Large or Smaller in size.

True Strike

You gain advantage on your first attack against the target, as long as the spell doesn’t end.

Animal Friendship

You can charm an animal to join you on your quest. The creature must make a Wisdom saving throw or be charmed by you for the spell’s duration.

Armor of Agathys

You gain protective armor that grants you five temporary hit points for one hour. If a creature hits you while you have the hit points, they take five points of damage. The hit points increase by five per level of the spell.

Arms of Hadar

You summon a torrent of tentacles around you that deal 2d6 necrotic damage to creatures within 10 feet of you.

Bane

You target up to three creatures of your choice that you can see within range. They must make Charisma saving throws and if they fail, must roll a d4 and subtract the number rolled from an attack roll or saving throw for the next minute.

Bless

The opposite of Bane. Creatures gain a d4 they can add to any attack or saving throw before the spell ends.

Burning Hands

You unleash a fiery explosion of flame in front of you that deals 3d6 fire damage. Creatures must make a Dexterity saving throw or risk taking all of half of the damage.

Charm Person

You attempt to charm a creature you can see within range. They must make a Wisdom saving throw, and does so with advantage if you or your companions are fighting it. If it fails the saving throw, it is charmed by you until the spell ends or until you or your companions do anything harmful to it. The creature regards you and only you as a friendly acquaintance. When the spell ends, the creature knows it was charmed by you.

Chromatic Orb

You throw a 4-inch-diameter sphere of energy at a creature you can see within range. The sphere can be acid, cold, fire, lightning, poison, or thunder. If it hits, the creature takes 3d8 damage of the type you chose.

Color Spray

A colorful and dazzling burst of flashing, colored light springs from your hand. Creatures that can see and are within 15 feet of the spell have a chance of being blinded.

Command

Using just your voice, you can command a creature to halt, preventing it from moving or taking actions in combat.

Create water

You call down rain to extinguish exposed flames and create a water surface.

Cure wounds

A more powerful healing spell that heals the target for 1d8 + your spellcasting ability modifier.

Disguise Self

You change your appearance to that of another race. The disguise is an illusion and other creatures may be able to see through it.

Dissonant Whispers

You attack a creature’s mind with eerie whispers. They must make a Wisdom saving throw or take 3d6 psychic damage.

Ensnaring Strike

You imbue your next attack with magical energy. The next attack that hits a creature wraps them in thorny vines. They must make a Strength saving throw or be restrained by the magical vines until the spell ends. A creature trapped by the vines takes 1d6 piercing damage at the start of its turn.

Entangle

Weeds and vines sprout from the ground in a 20-foot square starting from a point within range. The ground is considered difficult terrain and creatures can be restrained by it if they walk in it.

Expeditious Retreat

You move like the wind and can use a Bonus Action to take the Dash action on each of your turns

Faerie Fire

Creatures in a 20-foot cube within range are outlined in colorful light. if they fail a Dexterity saving throw. They also shed dim light in a 10-foot radius.

False Life

You gain 1d4+4 temporary hit points for one hour.

Feather Fall

You and up to four other creatures slowly descend at a rate of 60 feet per round. If you land before the spell ends, you take no damage and the spell ends.

Find Familiar

You can summon an animal companion of your choice. The creature acts as your eyes and ears and can be sent ahead of you while you remain behind. You become blind and deaf while seeing and hearing through the creature. You can summon one of the following familiars:

cat, crab, frog, imp, quasit, rat, raven, or spider.

Fog Cloud

A 20-foo-radius sphere of fog appears at a point you can see within range. The area is heavily obscured and blocks vision. A light wind can disperse the cloud.

Goodberry

You create magical berries that heal one hit point worth of damage.

Grease

A slick spot appears on the ground at a point you can see within range. Creatures who enter the area may slip and fall. It’s quite comical and very useful in combat.

Guiding Bolt

You make a ranged spell attack against a creature and if you hit, they take 4d6 radiant damage. The next attack roll made against the creature has advantage.

Hail of Thorns

You imbue a ranged weapon or ammunition with magical power and the next time you hit a creature with that weapon, raining thorns fall on them. A creature takes 1d10 piercing damage on a failed Dexterity save and half on a success.

Healing Word

You speak healing words to a creature, healing their wounds by 1d4 + your spellcasting ability modifier.

Hellish Rebuke

As a Reaction, you unleash hellish flames back towards a creature that damaged you. They must make a Dexterity saving throw or take 2d10 fire damage on a failed save, and half on a success.

Hex

You curse a target for the next hour and deal an extra 1d6 necrotic damage when you hit them with an attack.

Hunter’s Mark

You choose a creature you can see within range and mark them with a magical effect. You deal an extra 1d6 damage to the target when you hit it with an attack.

Inflict Wounds

A powerful melee attack that deals 3d10 necrotic damage if you hit.

Jump

Magical energy allows you to increase your jump distance.

Longstrider

You are able to move just a bit farther in combat. Your movement speed is increased by 10 feet.

Mage Armor

You can increase the armor class or a creature by three.

Magic Missile

You fire multiple tiny darts that hit a creature you can see within range. Each dart deals 1d4 + 1 force damage.

Protection from Evil and Good

One willing creature you touch is protected against creatures such as aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead. The creature cannot by Charmed, Frightened, or possessed by them, and when these creatures attack it, they do so with disadvantage.

Ray of Sickness

You fire a ray of poison energy at a creature within range. On a hit, the creature takes 2d8 poison damage and must make a Constitution saving throw or be poisoned.

Shield of Faith

The spell grants a creature a plus two bonus to AC for the duration.

Sleep

The spell has a chance to put creatures to sleep. Creatures with a combined total of 24 hit points fall into a magical slumber.

Speak with Animals

You can magically speak with animals to learn information, gather secrets, or just for fun. Talking with animals in Baldur’s Gate 3 is beneficial as they can tell you things about an area people may not know.

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

A creature falls into a fit of laughter, is knocked prone, and becomes incapacitated. The creature can make another save at the end of each of its turns, and the spell ends of the creature takes damage.

Thunderwave

A powerful burst of thunderous energy echoes out from you. Creatures within 15 feet of you take 2d8 thunder damage and may be pushed back if they fail a Constitution saving throw.

Witch Bolt

Electricity pulses at your fingertips and attaches to a creature you can see within range. The creature takes 1d12 lightning damage and the lightning remains attached to the creature. You may use your action on future turns to deal 1d12 damage to the creature automatically. The spell ends after one minute or if the creature moves too far away.

Aid

You choose up to three creatures you can see within range and increase their maximum and current hit points by five for up to eight hours.

Barkskin

You touch a willing creature and give it an armor class of 16.

Blindness

You have a chance to blind a creature. Blinded creatures have disadvantage on attack rolls that rely on sight.

Blur

You become more difficult to hit and creatures have disadvantage on attack roles to hit you. This spell does not affect creatures that do not rely on sight or have Truesight.

Cloud of Daggers

Magical daggers appear around the caster and damage creatures that get too close. Creatures within the range of the daggers take 4d4 slashing damage.

Crown of Madness

You attempt to charm a creature and force them to attack their allies.

Darkness

You create a sphere of darkness that appears within range. Creatures cannot see through it and are blind if they enter its range.

Darkvision

You grant a creature Darkvision, allowing them to see in the dark up to a specific range.

Detect Thoughts

You gain the ability to read the thoughts of one creature of your choice. This spell can be tricky in Baldur’s Gate 3 as it cannot be used on everyone. When you do use it, you gain access to new dialogue options.

Enlarge/Reduce

Casting Enlarge on a character increases their size, whereas Reduce, reduces their size. It’s a useful spell for sneaking and fighting.

Enhance Ability

You grant a creature advantage in one ability and can choose from the following:

Bear’s Endurance: A creature gains advantage on Constitution checks, and gains 7 temporary hit points.

Bull’s Strength: A creature gains advantage on Strength checks, and its carrying capacity is doubled.

Cat’s Grace: A creature gains advantage on Dexterity checks and only takes half damage from falling.

Eagle’s Splendor: A creature gains advantage on Charisma checks.

Fox’s Cunning: A creature gains advantage on Intelligence checks.

Owl’s Wisdom: A creature gains advantage on Wisdom checks.

Flame Blade

A burning blade appears in your hand that you can use to attack and deal 3d6 fire damage.

Flaming Sphere

A flaming sphere of energy appears in front of you. You can control where it moves and use it to attack creatures. A creature or object hit by the sphere takes 2d6 fire damage.

Hold Person

A useful spell that can hold a person in place. A held person is unable to move or cast spells and attacks against them have advantage. They can break free from it at the end of their turns.

Heat Metal

You cause a piece of metal such as armor or a weapon to become red hot. Creatures holding the object take 2d8 fire damage.

Invisibility

You or a creature you cast this spell on become invisible for one hour. You gain advantage on attack rolls but the spell fades after you use an Action. Creatures have disadvantage on attack rolls against you.

Lesser Restoration

A Cleric, Druid, or Ranger spell that removes one disease or condition from the creature.

Melf’s Acid Arrow

You create and fire a green arrow at a creature that deals 4d4 acid damage on a hit. The creature takes 2d4 acid damage on its next turn.

Mirror Image

You create three illusory copies of yourself. The duplicates increase your AC by three and if you are targeted and hit by an attack, one of the copies vanishes.

Misty Step

Using a Bonus Action, you instantly teleport to an area you can see within range.

Moonbeam

You call down a silver beam of light in a space within range. Creatures that enter the beam or begin their turn there take 2d10 radiant damage. You can move the light on subsequent turns.

Pass without Trace

You and allies nearby gain a +10 bonus to Stealth checks. A very useful spell for sneaking around enemies.

Prayer of Healing

You utter a prayer and heal 2d8+2 hit points to all nearby allies.

Protection from Poison

You touch a creature and negate all poisons affecting it, grant them advantage on saving throws against becoming poisoned, and grant them resistance to poison damage.

Ray of Enfeeblement

You fire a beam of energy at a creature. If successful, the creature deals half damage on all strength-based attacks.

Scorching Ray

Three beams of fire erupt from your hand towards a creature within range. Each ray deals 2d6 fire damage.

Shatter

A booming noise rattles an area you can see. Creatures and objects in the area take 3d8 thunder damage on a failed save, and half damage on a success.

Silence

A soundproof sphere of magical energy appears at a point within range. Creatures and objects are silenced and immune to thunder damage while inside the sphere. It’s best used to silence spellcasters to prevent them from casting spells.

Spike Growth

The spell causes spikes to appear on the ground. Creatures who enter the area take 1d4 piercing damage per 1.5m it moves and their movement speed is halved.

Many spells on this list can be cast at higher levels to increase damage and healing effects.