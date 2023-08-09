Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Unlock The Slayer Form In BG3

One of the most powerful and deadly abilities from the history of the Baldur’s Gate series has returned in Baldur’s Gate 3, as the Slayer form is back! This lets you become an avatar of Bhaal, the god of murder, and unleash absolute havoc upon the enemy and innocent alike.

The Slayer form debuted in Baldur’s Gate 2, as the protagonist of the game is a Bhaalspawn, one of the many children of Bhaal. The game’s protagonist gained the Slayer form when their soul was stolen, and divine darkness rushed in to fill the void. The Slayer form was incredibly powerful in that game, but the player lost control of the character, so it was incredibly risky to use.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Slayer Form Is Linked To The Dark Urge Origin

To unlock the Slayer form in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must take the Dark Urge origin at character creation. This is where your character is filled with a desire to commit murder and inflict grievous wounds on people. You can resist the dark side, but diving into the pool and embracing a truly evil character is much more fun.

As you progress through the Dark Urge storyline, you will eventually murder an NPC in your camp, whose identity we won’t mention for spoiler reasons. When that happens, embrace the deed as much as possible, and you’ll be visited at night by a mysterious man named Sceleritas Fel, who will reward you for your actions with a magic cloak called the Deathstalker Mantle.

If you travel through the Underdark route in Act 2, you will visit the Last Light Inn, protected by a priestess named Isobel. When you first meet Isobel, someone will try and capture her, and a battle will ensue. Make sure you save Isobel, as she is necessary for the next step of the Dark Urge storyline.

After Isobel is saved, you will be visited by Sceleritas Fel, who will ask you to kill her. This is no easy task, as slaying Isobel will lead to her barrier Shattering and the Harpers in the Last Light Inn being cursed and turned into monsters. As such, save your game and take a Long Rest before attempting this task.

Once you kill Isobel and defeat the enemies in the Last Light Inn, visit the camp and take a Long Rest. You will be visited by Sceleritas Fel again, who will give you your reward: the Slayer form.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How The Slayer Form Works

You can transform into the Slayer form as an Action, and it will last you next take a Long Rest, complete a battle, or dismiss the form. The immediate benefit of this form is that it bumps your hit points up to 98, making you hard to kill, and like a Druid’s Wild Shape, you return to your original hit point count if the Slayer is killed. You also gain several unique attacks:

Multiattack: Perform multiple regular attacks on your turn.

Perform multiple regular attacks on your turn. Slay: A powerful single attack that deals 9-29 damage.

A powerful single attack that deals 9-29 damage. Sumptuous Blood Bath: An attack that can deal the Bleeding condition on enemies.

An attack that can deal the Bleeding condition on enemies. Let The Slaughter Begin: Applies the Dazed condition to nearby enemies for one turn.

The Slayer form is powerful, but it’s not unstoppable. A group of enemies can still defeat you, as they can abuse the action economy to whittle down your hit points. One benefit of this form that wasn’t present in Baldur’s Gate 2 is that you can control it, so think of the Slayer as another part of your arsenal.