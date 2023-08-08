Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find the Ledger & Complete Punish the Wicked in BG3

Wander off east of the Shadow Cursed Lands to run into a strange man performing a necromancer ritual. Ominously named He Who Was, the man explains he’s attempting to take revenge on this snitch of a tavern keeper, Madelaine. He can’t cast the ritual without her Ledger, which is kept under Thisobald Thorm’s soon-to-burst belly. And so the quest to hunt down this Thorm, retrieve Madelaine’s Ledger, and bring it back to He Who Was begins under Punish the Wicked.

How to Start Punish the Wicked in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, head to the above location on the Shadow Cursed Lands. Expect some unwelcome encounters with Wraiths on the road, but the necro ritual can’t be missed.

Speak with He Who Was and accept to aid on this quest for vengeance.

Where to Find Madelaine’s Ledger Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Madelaine’s Ledger is under Thisobald Thorm’s possession. This gnarly creature guards The Waning Moon, just north of Moonrise Tower. Make haste for Thisobald’s tavern to toast to his death.

Thisobald Thorm can be brought down in two ways: pretending to drink as he poisons himself, causing his belly to burst, or fighting him in regular combat.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Beat Thisobald Thorm in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Either way, once he’s defeated, Madelaine’s Ledger is yours for the taking. Remove the log behind the counter to grab the ledge for He Who Was

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete the Revenge Ritual in Punish the Wicked

Screenshot by Gamepur

After bringing Madelaine’s Ledger back to He Who Was, it’s punishment time. After casting the ritual, tavern keeper Madelaine’s soul uses He Who Was’ body as a vessel. At this point, she will reveal what happened between her bar attendees and the Dark Justiciar.

To succeed at the Punish the Wicked Ritual, ask Madelaine to stab herself, just like what happened to the fallen. When she places the dagger on her belly, ask her to go on, but only once. Asking her to keep stabbing herself will make the vessel’s owner, He Who Was, call you sadistic. In hindsight, well, he did instruct to make her beg.

He Who Was will be pleased with the revenge and says he’ll keep your number for future reference.