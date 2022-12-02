All SpongeBob skins in the Fall Guys Bikini Bottom Bash Event, and how to get them

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players have been treated to tons of content since the release of Season 3: Sunken Secrets. The update has brought a Let’s Get Kraken Show with new courses set in the middle of the sea and now a Bikini Bottom Bash Event that offers SpongeBob Squarepants outfits. From the adorable sponge to Patrick and Squidward, there are several new tops and bottoms themed after the cartoon to get from either the Season Pass or Store menu. Here’s every SpongeBob skin and how you can unlock them in Fall Guys.

How to get the SpongeBob skins in Fall Guys

The Bikini Bottom Bash Event delivers a collection of SpongeBob Squarepants costumes to the Fall Guys Store. However, players can also find unlock a few others by simply progressing through the Season 3 Pass. For instance, SpongeBob’s own bottom and top outfits can be earned near the end of the pass, while a dedicated costume for his pet snail Gary is unlockable just a few tiers before. You can discover each SpongeBob Squarepants skin and their unlock method below.

The Snail’s Meow (Gary wearable) : Unlocked at Tier 93 of the Season 3 Pass

: Unlocked at Tier 93 of the Season 3 Pass Spongebob (bottom) : Unlocked at Tier 99 of the Season 3 Pass

: Unlocked at Tier 99 of the Season 3 Pass Spongebob (top) : Unlocked at Tier 100 of the Season 3 Pass

: Unlocked at Tier 100 of the Season 3 Pass Mr. Krabs : Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks

: Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks Patrick : Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks

: Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks Sandy : Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks

: Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks Squidward: Available in the Store’s Featured tab for 800 Show-Bucks

Fans of the Nickelodeon cartoon even have options to save hundreds of Show-Bucks if they are wanting multiple skins. The Featured tab includes a BFFs Bundle that packages both Sandy and Patrick together for 1,400 Show-Bucks, as there is also a Krusty Krab Collection with Mr. Krabs and Squidward for the same price.

All of the store’s crossover skins for the event will only be available until December 7, though Spongebob and Gary’s outfits will remain in the pass until the season ends. That said, there is no better way to grind through the pass’s tiers than winning Let’s Get Kraken. The new Show features four stages of its own, including Kraken Slam, a course that requires players to dodge the attacks of a fierce octopus.