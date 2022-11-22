How to win Kraken Slam in Fall Guys

Fall Guys Season 3: Sunken Secrets introduces five new courses to the free-to-play game, each taking place at sea and tasking players to avoid its deadly waters. This includes Kraken Slam, a survival-based obstacle chockfull of aggressive tentacles and falling platforms. More importantly, it is the final stage in the Let’s Get Kraken show, so you will need to master the course in order to secure a victory. Here are the rules of Kraken Slam and how you can conquer all other beans in Fall Guys’ latest course.

How to play Kraken Slam and survive in Fall Guys

Kraken Slam consists of a collection of small tiles that barely float above water and an angry octopus with vengeful tentacles. The objective of this course is to only stay on the solid-colored tiles, while those with symbols will either plummet underwater or be attacked by one of the several tentacles around. During the duration of the stage, all but one tile will end up falling into the sea, and the sole bean who stays above water will be crowned the victor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make this trying obstacle a breeze, it is best to leap to areas where there are multiple solid-colored tiles nearby. Those with patterns will soon drop into the water, and if you are near them, you may be left stranded with nowhere to jump to next. Thus, once you see patterns on tiles next to you, you will want to go to the part of the obstacle that has the most solid-colored tiles. These may eventually be attacked by tentacles as well, but it buys you enough time for every other bean to be eliminated.

It is important to note that solid-colored tiles that have been stepped on the most are more likely to have a pattern on them next. So, it is crucial to stay away from all other beans that tend to continuously bounce from tile to tile. Aside from Kraken Slam, Let’s Get Kraken features Blastlantis, another survival course in the show. The obstacle also features these attacking tentacles, but the throwable, explosive Blast Balls lying around pose an even bigger threat.