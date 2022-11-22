How to dive slide in Fall Guys

Fall Guys has certainly not been shy when it comes to adding mechanics that greatly aid players when moving through courses. Although diving and jumping can be life-saving in most situations, the game show title now lets players use a dive slide in order to gain immense amounts of speed when heading down steep terrains, making it possible to blow by the competition at a moment’s notice. This guide will showcase how to do a dive slide and when it is the perfect time to use it in Fall Guys.

Related: How to crossplay with friends in Fall Guys custom lobbies

What buttons make you dive slide in Fall Guys?

Dive sliding is simply the combination of jumping and then sliding, and doing so will make you glide faster compared to basic slides. Although, you will want to be cautious when deciding to perform it. Those dive sliding will only see the effects of the move when going down slopes or large hills. Meanwhile, if it is done on a flat surface, your bean may land flat on its face upon diving. You can find the default dive slide button combination for your respective platform below.

Xbox : A then X

: A then X PlayStation : X then Square

: X then Square PC : Space then Control

: Space then Control Switch: B then Y

Although dive sliding can be promising on any stage, those who have mastered the mechanic should take their talents over to Speed Slider. The course was one of five added from Season 3: Sunken Secrets and tasks all beans to head down one whirlwind of a slide that is covered in pink slime — meaning you will likely be using dive slides during the entire obstacle. Dive slides will even come in handy on Hoop Chute. The course is much like Speed Slider with its slippery slide setting, though players must also dive through rings to continue toward the finish line.