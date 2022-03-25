All stage missions for Natural Plains in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Each area in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is comprised of several stages — and each stage is composed of five missions to complete. Each mission you complete rewards you with Waddle Dees, which in turn allow you to progress through the story and upgrade Waddle Dee Town. However, every mission except for the first two are hidden, requiring you to interact with whatever the object in the stage is to learn what missions there are. We’ll save you the headache: here’s all of the stage missions for the Natural Plains in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a list of the stage missions, broken up by stage and in order:

Downtown Grassland Clear the stage Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are three total) Make 5 tulips bloom Break the building’s shutter Ride the spewing water up to the balcony

Through the Tunnel Clear the stage Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four total) Find the secret room Light 4 Lantern Switches Remove the wanted poster (simply strike the poster with any attack)

Rocky Rollin’ Road Clear the stage Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four total) Find the side road while going uphill (this is on the first ramp with the rolling boulders) Eat snacks off 3 tree stumps Drive without falling off the edge

A Trip to Alivel Mall Clear the stage Save the hidden Waddle Dees (there are four total) Eat 4 Doughnuts Eat an Invincible Candy (located right before the hallway with the bomb enemies) Navigate the mall without getting lost (use the maps pinned behind Storage Units to navigate)

The Brawl at the Mall Clear the stage Slip through Gorimondo’s legs (simply go through his legs) Defeat Gorimondo with the Sword ability Clear within two minutes Clear without taking any damage



And there you have it — with this list, you should have no trouble collecting every single Waddle Dee in the Natural Plains.