Starter evolutions in any monster collecting game make for a tough choice. The creature players pick first will set the tone for the rest of the playthrough and could make for a more challenging early or late game based on the types of upcoming battles. While it’s always best to go with a gut instinct so users are truly immersed in the world, it never hurts to know what a starter creature could turn into. This guide explains all the evolutions for every Nexomon: Extinction stater, so players can go in knowing they’ve made the best choice.

All Starter Evolutions in Nexomon: Extinction Ranked, Best to Worst

Below, we’ve listed every starter players can get in Nexomon: Extinction and have ranked them from the best at the top to the worst at the bottom. Those lower on the list aren’t necessarily bad; they’re just not as great for a playthrough as the ones higher up in our view. We’ve also listed every evolution for each starter in Nexomon: Extinction so players can see what they’re going to end up with out of the small creature they must pick at the start of the game.

Lume Evolutions – Fire Type

We’ve said before that Lume is likely the best among all starters in Nexomon: Extinction, and its future forms are no different. At level 17, Lume becomes Lumefur, with an average attack stat of 23. For any Nexomon leveled in the teens, that’s actually pretty outstanding – but it doesn’t stop there. Once it hits level 34, it’ll become the gorgeous Lumerei, with a 32 attack stat and a 27 defense stat.

Noki Evolutions – Water Type

Yes, Noki is notorious for being one of the weaker starters, but it’s probably one of the cutest. Though its evolve forms, Vainok and Hainok, turn the baby Nexomon from cute to badass — and its stats show it too. You can obtain Hainok at level 36, with its initial stats being 33 HP, 30 attack, 28 defense, and 10 speed. Ultimately, Noki isn’t a bad choice for players willing to wait.

Gekoko Evolutions – Electric Type

We think running with Gekoko is very much like running with Noki. Dealing with its first form is also a burden, but Kamelevo and its final evolve form Reptomotor make it clear that hard work pays off. Kamelevo is a well-balanced second-form, with 22 HP, 21 attack, and 18 defense. Reptomotor is also excellently designed and built with 37 HP, 30 attack, and 28 defense when evolved.

Behilda Evolutions – Ghost Type

Design-wise, we’re convinced that Behilda has the most promise. Heddeca looks even more frightening than its former self, and it is much tougher. However, Noocidal deserves the biggest spotlight, as the final form looks familiar to that of a legendary Pokemon. It’s not the toughest final form out there, but its 37 HP after evolving is really enticing.

Mara Evolutions – Plant Type

Great plant types are ultra-rare to come by in Nexomon: Extinction, which is ironic as that’s what Mara and its evolve forms are classified as. Furthermore, its rarity may be solely based on their look, as their abilities aren’t any better than those of others on this list. If you’re having trouble against water-types, then maybe consider Marasuma or Raksuma in these tough spots.

Masquiti Evolutions – Psychic Type

We know Masquiti is almost too creepy, but as a psychic monster, you shouldn’t be too shocked. Masquiti’s evolved forms make the unfriendly starter a worthy pick. At level 17, it turns into Masqat, which has a respectable group of stats. But at level 34, players will see it transform into Feliblandqo, a taller, stronger, and less creepy version than what you’re used to.

Mearn Evolutions – Wind Type

Mearn and its forms are the equivalent of having a rare adorable plush animal. It doesn’t do much, but at least you can say that you have it. Cat lovers will adore this starter as its evolved forms in Nexomon: Extinction, Felarnia and Yarnesty really bring their own personalities to your party. However, there are loads of Mearns to capture in the Drake Isles, so making this a user’s starter may not be the best choice.

Trebly Evolutions – Mineral Type

Players really cannot go wrong with the rare choice of having a mineral-type starter in Nexomon: Extinction. It makes it even better when considering this Nexomon is the second-best of the nine starters. Trebly’s evolve forms, Treclay and Tresaur, are best known for having some of the highest HP stats in the game. On top of that, it’s breathtaking to see the baby reptile turn into such a terrorizing goliath.

Dinja Evolutions – Normal Type

It’s on the bottom of best to worst starter evolutions in Nexomon: Extinction for a reason: we hoped players wouldn’t get this far and see it. As dog people, we made the mistake of choosing this friendly but ever so passive mutt. No one is saying that Dichala and Namansi aren’t great evolved forms, but as normal-type Nexomon, they’re never effective in battle. This can amount to a lot of pent-up frustration, but if for those are willing to still go through with it, they’ll need to give Dinja all the Destruction Cores you have.