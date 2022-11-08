All status effects in God of War Ragnarok and what they do

Status effects are ailments that inflict various elemental effects on heroes and enemies in God of War Ragnarök. The combat in Ragnarök is more complicated and layered than its predecessor, and the list of status effects you have to manage has grown considerably. Knowing what each of these statuses is capable of will save you a lot of headaches in tough fights. This guide will detail the various status effects in God of War Ragnarök and what they do.

All status effects and what they do in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök features a diverse set of opposing forces for Kratos and Atreus to manage and deal with. These enemies can inflict several status effects, and you can return the favor. This lists all nine status effects in God of War Ragnarök.

Bifrost: Purple damage will occupy your health bar. If you get hit with the Bifrost status effect a second time, the purple damage will detonate, costing you a lot of health quickly. Bifrost damage will dissipate over time.

Blind: This status will decrease your visibility. A small icon near your health bar will show you how much longer your vision will be obscured. Enemies who are blinded will be unable to attack for a short time.

Burn: The Burn status will apply a damage over time effect. If you or an enemy is affected by the Hex status, the duration and damage of the Burn will be increased.

Daze: This will make you dizzy temporarily. This status will prevent you from using your abilities. Enemies affected by dizziness can't move or defend themselves.

Frost: The Frost status effect will slow all movement. If a slowed enemy is hit with Frost damage repeatedly, it will cause them to freeze instantly.

Hex: This status effect does nothing on its own. It will amplify or propagate all other elemental status effects.

Poison: Poison will lover your power level by one. The power drain will be more severe if you're afflicted with Hex.

Shock: Shock damage will lock an enemy in place. Any enemies standing near a shocked enemy will receive Shock damage as well. Hex can amplify this element.

Sonic: The Sonic status effect will cause severe stun damage. If an airborne enemy is struck by Sonic damage, they will be placed in stasis.

Take advantage of these status effects to deal with enemy groups efficiently. These status effects will also work on you, so knowledge of these ailments will go a long way to surviving Ragnarök.