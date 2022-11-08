What are Favours in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Favours are a new quest system introduced in God of War Ragnarök. The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 God of War adds several new mechanics, weapons, and secrets to find and collect. Favours are one of several systems that help you track and manage some of these features. This guide will explain Favours and how they work in God of War Ragnarök.

How do Favours work in God of War Ragnarok?

Favours are a subsection of the Goals menu option in God of War Ragnarök. To access this menu, use the Touchpad and select the Goals menu option. From there, you will be presented with several options.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Path – This denotes the primary quest.

Favours – A list of minor and significant sidequests you have started.

Labours – A list of challenges you can complete for rewards.

Artefacts – Sets of collectibles hidden in each realm.

Favours consist of minor and significant sidequests Kratos and Atreus will find in Ragnarök. These sidequests usually involve several steps and often grant you a powerful reward and experience when completed. You can access this menu option to track these special quests while exploring the various realms. Each Favour will often award you with a new piece of armor, weapon attachment, or Runic ability upon completion.

Some Favours are granted to you through story progression, but others must be discovered on your own.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Favours appear as blue diamonds with white marking inside of them on your mini-map. Head towards them to discover new Favours or the next step of a major sidequest. Some of these quests will last the entire game, such as hunting down Odin’s Ravens hidden in each of the nine realms.

Explore every nook and cranny you come across to discover Favours. Speaking to allies and party members is also an excellent way to find Favours in God of War Ragnarök.