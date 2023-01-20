How the Wyvern Riding activity works in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a slew of activities that will gradually be unlocked as players progress through the dire campaign of Fire Emblem Engage. One mid-game activity is Wyvern Riding, but players will need to ensure Alear is a specific class, and complete a certain stage within the main campaign in order to unlock it. Here’s how you unlock Wyvern Riding in Fire Emblem Engage, and how to max your score in it.

How to unlock Wyvern Riding in Fire Emblem Engage

First, players will need to progress past Chapter 10, where players fight in Destinea Cathedral. After completing the chapter, which may stretch on a bit farther, the option for Wyvern Riding will be unlocked. In order to activate this activity within Somniel, players will need to change the protagonist’s class from Dragon Child to Divine Dragon. Once both of these criteria have been met, when players visit Somniel next, they’ll receive a notification that Wyvern Riding has been unlocked.

The Wyvern Riding activity is found in the northeastern corner of Somniel.

How to play the Wyvern Riding activity

The Wyvern Riding activity plays out like a shooter on rails, much like the Panzer Dragoon franchise. Players will ride the automated Wyvern, and need to hit targets by firing with the left and right triggers. Some targets will detonate explode in certain directions, allowing a quick shot to maximize all points from a checkpoint with a few well placed shots. At least six targets can be missed, per run-through, while maintaining a SSS score, which is the highest available.

When participating in Wyvern Riding, always engage special targets before the standard ones, as they are typically placed specifically to clear the majority of the board. Quickly identifying how the targets interact with each other will allow players to engage more targets during a previous chain explosion, freeing up additional time to ensure players can maximize their time. Here is a list of all targets, and how they interact with each other when shot:

Standard target – 100 points Hitting a standard target will remove it from play

Explosive target – 300 points Hitting an explosive target will demolish any targets located next to it, in all eight directions.

Chain target – 150 points each Hitting a Chain target will demolish any Standard targets located in a line stemming from the Chain, including around corners. The gap between Standard targets within a Chain is difficult to notice, however.

Power-up Target Worth 500 points.



Ensure that, whenever possible, you are engaging special targets first , as they will net more points when exploding other targets. For example, when hitting an Explosive target, you’ll receive 300 points for eliminating it, and 300 points for each target the Explosive target destroys. More advanced courses are unlocked as players work through the campaign.