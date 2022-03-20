How does Overshield work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

With building mechanics being temporary disabled, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has replaced it by giving every player an additional health bar known as Overshield. This Overshield essentially gifts players 50 shield from the start of the game and makes it possible to have a total of 250 over health. Though, it does have some other surprising benefits as well. Here’s how to get the most out of your Overshield.

Firstly, players won’t need to put in any effort to gain Overshield. From the moment you jump from the bus, you’ll notice the Overshield’s bar already charging to 50 before you land. This 50 Overshield protects you in the same way 50 regular shield would, and it will take damage before your health or normal shield bars do. However, this rule does not apply to all situations, as being stuck in storms will still harm your health bar first.

There are currently no items in the game that can help you manually regain your Overshield — but you wouldn’t need them anyway. Reason being, the Overshield is able to automatically recharge to its full 50 as long as you have been out of combat for at least five seconds. This ultimately means you can take numerous shots in one game and still manage to preserve 100 health and 100 shield.

Unfortunately, it isn’t understood whether this feature will stay in the season long-term. As this building is estimated to return on March 29, players may want to prepare to have less overall health in the near future.