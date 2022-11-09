All Things Left Behind locations in God of War Ragnarok

The Dwarven rebellion against Odin happened long ago, but in God of War Ragnarok, what they left behind can still be found throughout Svartalfheim. You will have the opportunity to locate all these items and bring them back to Brok. They’ll appreciate having this with them rather than leaving them out in the open. This guide covers all Things Left Behind locations and how to get them in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Things Left Behind in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to search several places to find all the Things Left Behind. Some of them will not be immediately available to you, and you might have to progress further in the story and return to Svartalfheim to find them again. We will share with you if some are blocked by story progression but avoid any spoilers.

Hreidmar’s Brassard

You can find this item early on during your adventure, before you make it to the city of Nidavellir. While exploring the Aurvangar Wetlands, you can find this item on the second level of where you can find the first Nornir Chest. Use your Leviathan Axe on the geyser, and find it on the dead Dwarf, to the right of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Griep’s Firebomb location

You can find this one while exploring Nidavellir, the primary city of the Dwarves. There will be the bridge that you cross after destroying a wagon full of Sonic material. Jump off the bridge on the right side, and the firebomb will be below the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bari’s Grenade

When you arrive at The Forge for the first time, you can find Bari’s Grenade off to the side, behind some debris.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lofnheid’s Whetstone location

You can find this Whetstone when you enter the Jarnsmida Pitmines, you can find it at the bottom of the pit. When you arrive at this area, head to the right and to the bottom before you advance to the second area with Atreus. The Whetstone will be close to the bottom of this area, where a gold chain leads down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Althjof’s Statue location

Althjof’s Statue is in the Applecore, deep in the mine on Svartalfheim. You can find it close to the middle of your journey in this location. While searching through the mines, look for the large pile of gold ore on the right side. You can get a good angle on it and destroy the explosive jar behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this, progress through the area and dispatch the many enemies awaiting you. You can find the statue on the ground close to the last door. You passed it through the boat when you initially entered the Applecore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Durinn’s Stone Statue location

You can find Durinn’s Stone Statue while exploring the Applecore. It will be close to the Draugr pit. It will be behind a small pile of green ore, which you will need to use a Sonic Arrow on to destroy.