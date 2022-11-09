Where to find Odin’s Raven in The Applecore location in God of War Ragnarok

Odin’s Ravens were an omnipresent force in God of War 2018, and they’re back and more devious than ever in God of War Ragnarök. Odin’s Ravens served as one of the toughest sets of collectibles players could hunt in the open world but didn’t provide much benefit beyond clearing a checklist. Odin’s Ravens offer numerous advantages to players who track them down. This guide will explain where to find Odin’s Raven in The Applecore location in God of War Ragnarök.

How to find Odin’s Raven in the Applecore location

The Applecore is a dungeon located on the western edge of Svartalfheim. The realm of the Dwarves is a large hub consisting of distinct islands, mining rigs, and a city to visit. It also contains its fair share of secrets to uncover as well. The Applecore is an area you must explore to find and rescue the Norse God of War, Tyr. The Applecore is a series of mining tunnels and labyrinth design that can be confusing to navigate. The map below will show you where you can find the sole Odin Raven that the Applecore location has. The Red mark marks the spot.

Related: What are Ratatasks in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Screenshot by Gamepur

The map can be deceiving, as it doesn’t indicate height. Odin’s Raven is found underground after navigating some platforms and before you rescue Tyr. After clearing the final platforming section of the mine, you will be in a cave that opens wide, and Tyr will be less than 100 meters away. Keep an eye on the left side of this clearing, and you will see Odin’s Raven watching beyond your reach. Aim the Leviathan Axe at it and strike the raven to add it to your collection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Track down all of Odin’s Ravens to unlock a series of locked chests in the Niflheim region. These six chests will open based on how much Odin’s Ravens you find and collect in God of War Ragnarök.