All Titanium Trials: Endurance rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is officially upon us, bringing new weapons, Operators, game modes, and plenty of gameplay changes and quality of life updates. The first four weeks of the season are chock full of additional content, with weeks three and four playing host to a new game type: Titanium Trials: Endurance Quads, where you’ll be able to complete the mode-specific challenges for exclusive rewards. The mode unlocks on August 11 and runs until August 24.

Here are all the rewards in Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Titanium Trials: Endurance Challenges and Rewards

There are fifteen challenges across Titanium Trials, eleven that anyone can complete in the mode, and four you’ll need to wear a Terminator Operator skin to complete. Here are the eight free challenges and rewards:

“ Terminated “: Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials Reward : Battle Pass 2XP Token

“: Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials “They’ll Live”: Revive 10 players in Titanium Trials: Endurance Reward : Weapon 2XP Token

Revive 10 players in Titanium Trials: Endurance “ Hasta la Vista, Baby “: Win a Gulag 5 times in Titanium Trials: Endurance Reward : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard Weapon Camo. When unlocked, this Camo will appear in the “Event” Camo category.

“: Win a Gulag 5 times in Titanium Trials: Endurance “I’ll Be Back” : Achieve a top 10 finish in Titanium Trials Reward : Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” Progression Calling Card #1

: Achieve a top 10 finish in Titanium Trials “I Know Why You Cry” : Win 1 time in Titanium Trials. Reward : Rare “I Know Why You Cry” Progression Calling Card #2

: Win 1 time in Titanium Trials. “I Sense Injuries” : Win 2 times in Titanium Trials. Reward : Epic “I Sense Injuries” Progression Calling Card #3

: Win 2 times in Titanium Trials. “No Problemo” : Win 3 times in Titanium Trials. Reward : Legendary “No Problemo” Progression Calling Card #4

: Win 3 times in Titanium Trials. “I Need a Vacation” : Win 4 times in Titanium Trials. Reward : Battle Pass Tier Skip

: Win 4 times in Titanium Trials.

If you complete all these challenges, you’ll unlock the Event Completionist challenge, which awards the animated Ultra “Liquid Metal” Vanguard Weapon Camo. Once unlocked, it will appear in the “Event” Camo category.

Here are the three challenges you need to be wearing a Terminator Operator skin to complete, plus the four additional victory challenges.