All Titanium Trials: Endurance rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone
Rewards to terminate for.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is officially upon us, bringing new weapons, Operators, game modes, and plenty of gameplay changes and quality of life updates. The first four weeks of the season are chock full of additional content, with weeks three and four playing host to a new game type: Titanium Trials: Endurance Quads, where you’ll be able to complete the mode-specific challenges for exclusive rewards. The mode unlocks on August 11 and runs until August 24.
Here are all the rewards in Titanium Trials: Endurance.
Related: Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes – Desolation map, Vargo-S weapon, and more
Titanium Trials: Endurance Challenges and Rewards
There are fifteen challenges across Titanium Trials, eleven that anyone can complete in the mode, and four you’ll need to wear a Terminator Operator skin to complete. Here are the eight free challenges and rewards:
- “Terminated“: Complete 1 execution in Titanium Trials
- Reward: Battle Pass 2XP Token
- “They’ll Live”: Revive 10 players in Titanium Trials: Endurance
- Reward: Weapon 2XP Token
- “Hasta la Vista, Baby“: Win a Gulag 5 times in Titanium Trials: Endurance
- Reward: Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard Weapon Camo. When unlocked, this Camo will appear in the “Event” Camo category.
- “I’ll Be Back”: Achieve a top 10 finish in Titanium Trials
- Reward: Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” Progression Calling Card #1
- “I Know Why You Cry”: Win 1 time in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Rare “I Know Why You Cry” Progression Calling Card #2
- “I Sense Injuries”: Win 2 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Epic “I Sense Injuries” Progression Calling Card #3
- “No Problemo”: Win 3 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Legendary “No Problemo” Progression Calling Card #4
- “I Need a Vacation”: Win 4 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip
If you complete all these challenges, you’ll unlock the Event Completionist challenge, which awards the animated Ultra “Liquid Metal” Vanguard Weapon Camo. Once unlocked, it will appear in the “Event” Camo category.
Here are the three challenges you need to be wearing a Terminator Operator skin to complete, plus the four additional victory challenges.
- “Thumbs Up”: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-800 Operator.
- Reward: Legendary “Thumbs Up” Animated Calling Card.
- “Cyberdyne Systems”: Win a Titanium Trials victory while dressed as the T-1000 Operator.
- Reward: Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” Calling Card.
- “Terminated”: Kill a Terminator Operator while dressed as a Terminator Operator.
- Reward: Legendary “Terminated” Calling Card.
- “I’ll Be Back”: Win 5 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Legendary “I’ll Be Back” Player Title.
- “Hasta La Vista, Baby”: ChallengeWin 10 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Legendary “Hasta La Vista, Baby” Player Title.
- “The Terminator”: Win 15 times in Titanium Trials.
- Reward: Legendary “The Terminator” Player Title.
- “The Terminator” and “Skynet”: Win 20 times in Titanium Trials.
- Rewards: Ultra “The Terminator” Progression Calling Card #5 (Animated), Ultra “Skynet” Vanguard Weapon Camo, found in the “Event” camo category