All unlockable characters on Dagobah in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be unlocked just by scouring planets and completing particular quests, the same even goes for the minuscule areas of Dagobah. The planet features two areas, Dagobah Space and Dragonsnake Bog, with just a total of three characters to obtain from them. Here’s every familiar face you’ll earn from Dagobah and how to get them.

Dagobah Space: Imperial Gunnery Technician

Imperial Gunnery Technician is a villain class character that can unlocked by playing the only side mission in Dagobah Space, Rebel Trouble. A character icon will lead you to a rebel ship that asks for help taking down 10 TIE Fighters — a short objective for an excellent reward. Once all fighters are defeated, you’ll be able to buy Imperial Gunnery Technician for 35,000 Studs.

Dragonsnake Bog: Scout Trooper

You’ll have a shot at owning Scout Trooper once Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is completed. You should then make your way to Dragonsnake Bog to speak to Astromech Droid R5-D4 in a dead end on the most southern point of the map. The droid will have you finish Episode IV: A New Home (not to be confused with A New Hope), a mission that consists of protecting R5-D4 while they tour the bog. The gunman also costs 35,000 Studs.

Dragonsnake Bog: R5-D4

You can then own the droid, itself, by finishing A Place to Crash (Land) — a mission available after A New Home is done. It can be started by speaking to R5-D4 on the right side of Dragonsnake Bog where it will challenge you with building a house. You can make one of three different types of homes, but your choice won’t affect the outcome of the mission or your reward. Like the other two characters, R5-D4 will only run you 35,000 Studs once unlocked.

