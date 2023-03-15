All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are almost two dozen weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, but players are most likely to see only the least damaging of these pop out from chests. Thankfully, Upgrade Benches have continued to be promising places to improve your loot, as the objects allow you to boost the rarity of your gun for small amounts of Gold Bars. So, if you need a glorified inventory in just seconds, here’s where you can find Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

At the time of writing, you can discover 13 Upgrade Benches throughout the latest map, though this number will likely increase as the chapter goes on. Before you travel over to one of these, you should make sure to have some Gold on hand. It will cost 200 Gold to transform any Common weapon into an Uncommon, while that price increases by 100 Gold each time you evolve it another rarity. Thus, an Uncommon weapon can be turned into a Rare for 300 Gold, as another 400 will be needed to go from Rare to Epic.

If you are confident you have enough Gold to bolster your weapon’s strength, you can find all Upgrade Bench locations marked and detailed below, organized by their nearest named location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

