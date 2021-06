All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Upgrade benches have returned to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. They can once again be found all over the map, near named locations and landmarks alike. Things are a little different this time as we no longer need materials to upgrade weapons. Weapon upgrades now cost gold instead. On the map below you can find the location of various upgrades benches in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Gold this season can be gotten from eliminated enemies, looting chests, and quests. Quests can be picked upĀ from the seasonal NPCs, or from Payphones and bounty boards that are dotted all over the map.

As always, the quests will give you a condition that you need to achieve, such as loot a certain object or getting an elimination with a certain weapon, and when you do it, you will get gold in return. It costs 200 Gold to upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench if that weapon is Common, and it gets more expensive as the rarity increases, so it is not cheap.

Truthfully, upgrading your weapons this way isn’t not very gold efficient, so unless you have a huge surplus of Gold, or need to finish a challenge, your are better off avoiding it.