All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 holds almost two dozen weapons for you and your squad to wield, though don’t always expect to run into the best of their rarities right away. In most cases, chests primarily gift players less-damaging Common and Uncommon weapons, but thankfully, there are Upgrade Benches to relieve you of this frustration. These are small structures that ask for various amounts of Gold in order for your weapons to evolve into higher rarity loot. Here’s where you can find all Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to find Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

At the time of writing, you can discover 10 Upgrade Benches throughout the latest map, though this number will likely increase as the chapter goes on. Before you travel over to one of these, you should make sure to have some Gold on hand. It will cost 200 Gold to transform any Common weapon into an Uncommon, while that price increases by 100 Gold each time you evolve it another rarity. Thus, an Uncommon weapon can be turned into a Rare for 300 Gold, as another 400 will be needed to go from Rare to Epic.

If you are confident you have enough Gold to bolster your inventory, you can find all Upgrade Bench locations marked and detailed below, organized by their nearest named location.

Screenshot by Gamepur