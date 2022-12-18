All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Making the best of the game’s worst loot.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 holds almost two dozen weapons for you and your squad to wield, though don’t always expect to run into the best of their rarities right away. In most cases, chests primarily gift players less-damaging Common and Uncommon weapons, but thankfully, there are Upgrade Benches to relieve you of this frustration. These are small structures that ask for various amounts of Gold in order for your weapons to evolve into higher rarity loot. Here’s where you can find all Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Where to find Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
At the time of writing, you can discover 10 Upgrade Benches throughout the latest map, though this number will likely increase as the chapter goes on. Before you travel over to one of these, you should make sure to have some Gold on hand. It will cost 200 Gold to transform any Common weapon into an Uncommon, while that price increases by 100 Gold each time you evolve it another rarity. Thus, an Uncommon weapon can be turned into a Rare for 300 Gold, as another 400 will be needed to go from Rare to Epic.
If you are confident you have enough Gold to bolster your inventory, you can find all Upgrade Bench locations marked and detailed below, organized by their nearest named location.
- Anvil Square
- Inside the home that is left of Anvil Square’s central water fountain
- Breakwater Bay
- In the southwest part of Breakwater Bay, on the side of a wooden shack
- Brutal Bastion
- North of Brutal Bastion, at the Beep ‘N Bounce Gas Station
- North of Brutal Bastion, at the Crude Harbor landmark
- Faulty Splits
- North of Faulty Splits, at the Slap ‘N Go Gas Station
- Frenzy Fields
- In the northern section of Frenzy Fields, inside the red barn
- North of Frenzy Fields, at the Hitches and Ditches Gas Station
- Shattered Slabs
- Within the mining shaft that is located at the north side of Shattered Slabs
- Slappy Shores
- South of Slappy Shores’ gas station, at the home that sits near the POI’s bridge
- The Citadel
- At the center of the small village that is under The Citadel’s bridge